Bengali, Pumyra, Lynx-O, Ligon & Niko in ThunderCats: Lost in March

Ed Brisson and Rapha Lobosco bring back Bengali, Pumyra and Lynx-O, and introduce Ligon and Niko in ThunderCats: Lost from Dynamite in March.

ThunderCats Lost, the new comic book series by Ed Brisson and Rapha Lobosco from Dynamite features the return of Bengali, Pumyra, and Lynx-O to ThunderCats, and new Thundercats characters, Ligon and Niko. With cover artists including Felipe Massafera, Clayton Henry, Declan Shalvey, Mark Bagley, and Jae Lee. This marks Mark Bagley no longer being exclusive to Marvel Comics and working with Dynamite Rntertainment.

"After being shot down in the middle of a war zone, five Thunderian warriors find themselves lost, on the run, and fighting for their lives. Trapped behind enemy lines and being hunted by a powerful enemy, the ThunderCats: Lost team invites fans into a wholly new outlook on the franchise, and an essential addition to the flagship title ThunderCats and sister series SilverHawks… Some of these cast members were introduced in later seasons and the most ardent fans will be overjoyed to see them spotlighted. Bengali, Pumyra, and Lynx-O are back, and the same beloved characters fans remember, but their origin and connections to the wider lore will be tweaked — now with a role directly tied to the survival of all Thunderians, and connecting to previous releases in the comics. That trio of fan favorites are joined by newly created characters Neko and Ligon, who're making their first appearances in ThunderCats: Lost #1. Meticulously created by Brisson and Lobosco, the former is a fierce snow leopard, a skilled warrior who tries to solve every problem with violence. Ligon is a gigantic liger, with no need for weapons beyond his fists, but a kind and caring heart.If the main ThunderCats team and series is about the most famous and noble of Thunderan heroes, Lost is about the misfits doing the dirty work and clawing to stay alive. The real question is… will they all survive to tell the tale?"

"The world that the ThunderCats: Lost team have ventured into is very different from where our mainline ThunderCats are, and the trials and tribulations that they face as a result are unique to this series — though just as exciting and deadly," said writer Ed Brisson. "They find themselves trapped in a highly militarized zone, in a world that eschews magic in favor of hyper-advanced technology. This world is ruled with an iron fist, under a cruel dictator with an innate hatred of cats — so much so that they're hellbent on stamping out this cat invasion before it can take root. The villains they face will be familiar to ThunderCats fans, but you'll have to read to find out just who they're up against."

"They're not heroes. They won't all survive. To them, all that matters is completing their secret mission," said editor Nate Cosby.

