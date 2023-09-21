Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: marc guggenheim, planet of the apes

Beware! Marvel to Publish Prequel to Original Planet Of The Apes Movie

In January 2024, Marc Guggenheim and Álvaro López will launch Beware The Planet Of The Apes, a new four-issue series set in the original Planet of the Apes movies era. from Marvel Comics. Including lead characters Cornelius, Zira, and Nova, and a prequel to the original 1968's Planet of the Apes movie.

INTO THE FORBIDDEN ZONE! In a hostile world run by aggressive gorillas, scientists Cornelius and Zira are the only apes alive who see value in the mute, dumb human race – but even they know human capabilities have severe limits. So when their nephew Lucius goes missing, it is with great trepidation that they turn to a human ally, a young woman who will someday earn the moniker "Nova"… Marvel Comics and Planet of the Apes have a deep history that goes back over 40 years. Marvel first published Planet of the Apes stories in 1974, and in 1975, Marvel published Adventures on the Planet of the Apes, full-color adaptations of the legendary Planet of the Apes films. Celebrated for its imaginative world building and its adept tackling of social issues, the science fiction franchise has spanned over five decades with media including comics, books, films, television series, video games, and toys, and Marvel is thrilled to explore the storytelling limits of this iconic saga once again. "I've been entertained and intrigued by Planet of the Apes ever since I got a Mego Doctor Zaius doll as a birthday present, and my local television station ran the original pentalogy every afternoon for a week in the summertime," Guggenheim shared. "In many ways, Apes is one of the OG franchises, filled with mystery, fascinating characters, and some truly off-the-wall surprises. That's the spirit I'm working to evoke with Beware the Planet of the Apes. I'm particularly excited that we're going to be reusing some of Doug Moench, George Tuska, and Alfredo Alcala's original Marvel work on Adventures on the Planet of the Apes as a part of our storytelling."

BEWARE THE PLANET OF THE APES #1 (OF 4)

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM

Art by ÁLVARO LÓPEZ

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

On Sale 1/3

