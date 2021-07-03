Big Spoiler for Next Week's Masters Of The Universe: Revelation

Next week sees the publication of the first comic book issue of Masters Of The Universe: Revelation ahead of the Netflix TV series, working as a prequel to the show, by Kevin Smith, Rob David, Tim Sheridan, and Mindy Lee. In the lead-up to release, one panel from the comic book on sale on Wednesday has already leaked to the interwebs.

Masters Of The Universe: Revelation #1 has the first appearance of the First King of Greyskull. And to make it easy to remember, his name is King Greyskull. And apparently, he has the power…

In the 2002 version of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe cartoon, King D'Vann Grayskull or King Grayskull was king of Eternia, ancestor of King Randor and Prince Adam, considered one of the greatest leaders of the government of Eternia, around five hundred years before the time of the rule of his descendant King Randor.

Upon his death, King Grayskull transferred his mystical energies into his Power Sword which now forms the basis of He-Man's power, and explaining the cry "By the power of Grayskull!", refers to the king, not the castle. If this is a redesign of King Grayskull, or another ancestor is not yet known. Might he be appearing in the TV show too? UPDATE: Apparently so. Dennis Haysbert was announced yesterday as as voicing King Grayskull. So there you go. Maybe not entirely a big spoiler then.

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE REVELATION #1 (OF 4) CVR A SEJIC

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY210225

(W) Kevin Smith, Rob David, Tim Sheridan (A) Mindy Lee (CA) Stjepan Sejic

This is the official comic book prequel to the upcoming Netflix television show written by Executive Producers Kevin Smith and Rob David and episode writer Tim Sheridan and featuring art by Mindy Lee (Crimson Lotus). Following a vicious Orlax attack on his father King Randor, He-Man learns the creature is linked to the origin of the sword of power. To save Randor and put an end to the chaos He-Man embarks on an epic journey that pits him against his longtime foes Skeletor and Evil-Lyn, and sees Teela take the reins of a powerful legacy. The official prequel to the upcoming Netflix show!In Shops: Jul 07, 2021 SRP: $3.99