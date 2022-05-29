Bill Sienkiewicz's Werewolves Vs Moon Knight #8 CGC 9.6 At Auction

He may be a well known Marvel TV star now, courtesy of Oscar Isaac and Disney+ but back in 1981, Moon Knight was the new kid on the comic block, a street level superhero inspired by Egypdtian mythology involving its deities and the moon. So naturally, the Moon Knight would go up against a for who was also attached mythologuically speaking to the moon, werewolves! And werewolves drawn by Bill Sienkiewicz, moving from his Neal Adams-heavily-inspired phase to becoming the Bill we all know and love. With this rather striking cover demonstrating the change that was coming to his own style, just as the the werewolf transforms under the moon, so Bill Sienkiewicz transformed under the Moon Knight. Which is rather poetic, is it not? He would go on to become far more abstract in his comic book work, and include a mixture of oil painting, photorealism, collage, mimeograph, and more, but that journey that would lead to New Mutants, Big Numbers, Elektra Assassin and Stray Toasters began here, as he moved Moon Knight away from being seen as just Marvel's take on Batman. This work would win him Eagle Awards and an Inkpot Award. And a copy of Moon Knight #8 from 1981 is up for auction, going under the hammer later tomorrow, slabbed and graded by CGC at 9.6, and with bids currently totalling $72, and likely to go higher,

Moon Knight #8

Published: June 01, 1981

Writer: Doug Moench

Penciller: Bill Sienkiewicz

Marc Spector's lost his mind! What was left of it to lose, that is. Moon Knight fights the Werewolves after being infected with hallucinogenic water. Marlene succumbs to homicidal mania. How will Moon Knight handle the enemy in his home?

Moon Knight #8 (Marvel, 1981) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages. Bill Sienkiewicz cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $6. CGC census 5/22: 82 in 9.6, 27 higher.