Black Hammer & Killer Queens in Dark Horse Comics August 2023 Solicits

Dark Horse Comics launches Black Hammer: The End #1 and Killer Queens 2 #1 in its August 2023 solicits, as well as bringing the Tapas series Animalheads by Son M and Sam Curtis and the Comixology Assassins Apprentice by Jody Houser, Robin Hobb, Ryan Kelly, Jodie Bellaire to print.

BLACK HAMMER END #1 CVR A WARD

JUN231324 – BLACK HAMMER END #1 CVR B RUBIN – 3.99

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Malachi Ward

The Eisner Award-winning superhero saga returns in this series picking up immediately after the events of the hit Reborn series. In this multi-timeline, world-hopping adventure, we find new stakes, new heroes, and the long-awaited return to Black Hammer farm with Weber family re-uniting and facing new challenges and villains in Jeff Lemire's biggest event in the Black Hammer series thus far!

Black Hammer: The End is the next era of the Black Hammer Universe; a six-issue event series by Jeff Lemire and Malachi Ward that pulls the Black Hammer world into crisis.

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 3.99

KILLER QUEENS II #1

JUN231338

(W) David M. Booher (A) Bradley Clayton (CA) Chris Ables

During a day of questionable choices at Space Pride, Max & Alex bump into their old boss. The grumpy little simian tries to dragoon them into chasing down a runaway heir to the throne of Sarelia, an alien planet ruled by a brutal patriarchy. Little does he know that the heir in question is closely connected to Alex. As Alex and Max race to save the runaway heir from a galaxy-wide bounty hunt, they'll dredge up Alex's past and confront her planet's misogynist present. If that means burning the patriarchy to the ground, well, get out the torches.

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BARNSTORMERS #2 CVR A LOTAY

JUN231320

JUN231321 – BARNSTORMERS #2 CVR B FOIL LOTAY – 5.99

JUN231322 – BARNSTORMERS #2 CVR F 10 COPY PANOSIAN – 5.99

(W) Scott Snyder (A / CA) Tula Lotay

A high-flying, WWI adventure story that's an intimate portrait of love and war-and a meditation on the dangerous level of trust required in both romance and aviation. As Zeke and the Pinkertons continue their hunt for the runaway bride and her assumed captor, the two discuss their future… and their past…

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 4.99

BLACK HAMMER LIBRARY ED HC

JUN231325

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Rich Tommaso, Caitlin Yarsky, Dave Stewart (CA) Dave Steward

Years after Black Hammer and the rest of Spiral City's greatest heroes seemingly died defeating the cosmic despot known as Anti-God, Lucy Weber, the daughter of Black Hammer, took up his mantle and carried on the legacy of her father. Years after that, Lucy, and the world, have moved on. Living in the suburbs of Spiral City, Lucy is married and has children. But all is not blissful. Her marriage is falling apart, her job has reached a dead end, and for mysterious reasons, she hasn't picked up the hammer in years. But, as her domestic life begins to crumble, the secrets of the last twenty years, and the reasons Lucy really gave up being Black Hammer, begin to resurface, threatening her family, and the peace she has tried hard to find for herself. Collects Black Hammer Reborn #1-12 in a deluxe, oversized hardcover format.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 49.99

AIR TP VOL 04

JUN231317

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A / CA) M. K. Perker

Blythe's metaphysical training is over, and one final test stands between her and her future as the greatest hyperprax pilot to ever live. Caught between opposing organizations: the dazzling explorers who support and need her, and the cutthroat conspirists who have targeted her, Blythe must find her own path in her most perilous journey yet: to pass her test, find her future, and make sense of a senseless universe-for Good. It will take her deep into the past and far into a future she was never meant to see…but may be able to re-shape. The exhilarating conclusion of the brilliant, Eisner-nominated series!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 19.99

ANIMALHEADS TP

JUN231318

(W) Son M. (A / CA) Sam Curtis

When four best friends enter adulthood with no job prospects and the insatiable pressures of family hanging over them, they get creative-the more dangerous the gig, the richer the reward. What starts off as a part-time venture scaring people quickly spirals out of control, pulling them headfirst into a waking nightmare when they unknowingly cross a violent crime syndicate. Now, their survival is on a knife's edge as they become the newest outfit in the criminal underworld. Brought to print for the first time by Dark Horse in collaboration with Tapas, the revolutionary digital comics platform.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 29.99

ASSASSINS APPRENTICE TP VOL 01

JUN231319

(W) Jody Houser, Robin Hobb (A) Ryan Kelly, Jodie Bellaire

The first installment of Robin Hobb's New York Times bestselling fantasy epic, The Assassin's Apprentice (Farseer Trilogy), comes to life in comics form! When the illegitimate son of a royal prince is discovered in a poor backwater, the boy's life changes forever. Renamed "Fitz" by his new caretakers, the boy is plunged into the maze of scheming and intrigue that makes up the courts of the Six Duchies. But unknown to all, a power has awakened in Fitz. Something in his blood is stirring, and if Fitz cannot learn to control it, it may spell doom for all.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023 SRP: 29.99

BLADE OF IMMORTAL DLX HC VOL 10 (MR)

JUN231326

(W) Hiroaki Samura (A / CA) Hiroaki Samura

Disgraced Edo officer Habaki faces the devious Anotsu in a decisive showdown, while Manji, Rin, and only a few others witness the end of an era. Rin's quest concludes with a violent bang-then things get weirder! Blade of the Immortal has won numerous awards across the globe, including the Eisner Award in America, the prestigious Media Arts Award of Japan, and multiple British Eagle Awards-among many other international accolades. Samura's manga epic was made into a complete anime series in 2008 and was adapted into a live-action film by Takashi Miike in 2017. Collects Blade of the Immortal volumes 29 to 31 in the original 7" x 10" serialized format, in a faux-leather hardcover treatment, and with a bookmark ribbon.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 49.99

CAT GAMER TP

JUN231327

(W) Wataru Nadatani (A / CA) Wataru Nadatani

A brand-new cat owner with no experience living with pets, quiet office worker Riko uses lessons drawn from video games to guide her in cat care. Musubi, her cute new companion, tries to understand Riko's behavior through a cat's worldview. Enjoying their time together, Riko learns more about cohabitating with a cat, as lessons in grooming, play, and personal space continue to be learned. "Leveling up" in skills, surprises, and adventures extends to real life, as Riko discovers what it's like living with a cat!

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 11.99

CYBERPUNK LIBRARY ED HC VOL 01

JUN231328

(W) Bartosz Sztybor, Cullen Bunn (A) Miguel Valderrama, Jesus Hervas, Roberto Ricci

A deluxe hardcover collection of three intense action-packed stories exploring the underbelly of Night City, featuring a cover gallery, expanded sketchbook section, and more! In Trauma Team, a hundred floors high in a skyscraper occupied by an onslaught of gang members, an EMT assistant is tasked with rescuing the man responsible for her former team's deaths. Then in You Have My Word, a family is torn apart following an assignment from one of Night City's most notorious gangs and a grandmother returns to a life she left behind on a mission paved with blood, both old and new. And in Blackout, a braindance technician is overcome with despair. Confronting his role in exploiting others' pain and suffering, he finds that in darkness comes opportunity. This oversized edition collects Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team #1-4, Cyberpunk 2077: You Have My Word #1-4, and Cyberpunk 2077: Blackout #1-4.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 49.99

DOCTOR MOEBIUS & MISTER GIR HC

JUN231329

(W) Jean Giraud, Numa Sadoul, Moebius (A) Jean Giraud

Working closely with publisher Casterman and Moebius Production, Dark Horse now brings you Numa Sadoul's landmark interviews with Jean "Moebius" Giraud. The master reflects on his many lives as an artist and man, from his Heavy Metal breakthrough era to a year before his untimely passing. Numa Sadoul-whose exclusive fourteen-hour interview with Hergé in 1971 was the basis of the 2003 documentary Tintin and I-is known for his book-length conversations with such major comics figures as Jacques Tardi, André Franquin (Spirou), and Albert Uderzo (co-creator of Astérix). Edward Gauvin, translator of over three hundred graphic novels, brings us Sadoul's English-language debut, as he explores the mind of the maestro M bius.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 29.99

EC ARCHIVES TALES FROM CRYPT TP

JUN231330

(W) Al Feldstein, William M Gaines (A) Jack Kamen, Graham Ingels, Joe Orlando (A / CA) Jack Davis

The EC line of comics shook up the 1950s, and the shocking audacity of their stories drew the scrutiny of Congress and the eventual creation of the Comics Code, effectively killing EC. But the stories live on, and EC Archives: Tales from the Crypt Volume 4 offers more infamous tales of fear, bloodshed, and the paranormal written by Al Feldstein and William Gaines and illustrated by Jack Davis, Graham Ingels, Jack Kamen, George Evans, Joe Orlando, and Marie Severin. This value-priced softcover collects Tales from the Crypt issues #35-40, including the original stories, ads, text pieces, and letters. Foreword by eminent EC historian and publisher Russ Cochran.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 19.99

EERIE ARCHIVES TP VOL 03

JUN231331

(W) Archie Goodwin (A) Various

Cousin Eerie is back with a casket full of blood-chilling tales of terror and the macabre! Eerie magazine was one of the finest horror comics magazines ever published, and the original issues are expensive and hard to find. Eerie Archives Volume 3 presents another collection of fearful fables in a value-priced softcover format by a host of comics greats, including Archie Goodwin, Joe Orlando, Angelo Torres. Jeffrey Jones, and more. Includes adaptations of Edgar Allan Poe's "The Telltale Heart" and "Masque of the Red Death." Foreword by Gail Simone. Collects Eerie magazine issues #11-15.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 24.99

FLYING SHIP TP VOL 01

JUN231332

(W) Jem Milton (A / CA) Jem Milton

Queer adventure, humor, and heartfelt friendships star in this fantastical comics tale that truly feels like it's for everyone. After being stranded in a forgotten military outpost, grumpy Dobrinia sets out on a quest to marry a princess. But in the vast Tzardom of Glas, where magic has been outlawed, troubled histories can catch up with even a flying ship. The Flying Ship by Jem Milton makes its first foray into print comics! Their fan-favorite story, originally released digitally, is part of the new collaboration between Dark Horse and Tapas.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 24.99

GRENDEL DEVIL BY DEED MASTERS ED HC

JUN231333

(W) Matt Wagner (A) Brennan Wagner, Matt Wagner

Matt Wagner returns to the seminal "Devil by the Deed" Hunter Rose story that started the epic, centuries-spanning Grendel saga. In this all-new reimagining of "Devil by the Deed," Wagner brings his decades of experience and artistry back to the famous narrative that first began his lengthy and illustrious career as a comic-book author. The original tale of the dashing and diabolical Hunter Rose was deceptively brief, considering its cultural impact. Over the years, Wagner has expanded on the story of Hunter Rose and now he weaves the most dramatic of those elements into a brand-new graphic novel. Grendel: Devil by the Deed-Master's Edition is Matt Wagner at the height of his artistic and story-telling prowess, featuring 120 all-new story pages that will dazzle first time and longtime readers alike.

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 29.99

GRENDEL DEVIL BY DEED MASTERS LTD ED HC

SRP: 124.99

GROO IN WILD #2

JUN231335

(W) Sergio Aragones, Mark Evanier (A / CA) Sergio Aragones

Of all the millions of things in the world that Groo cannot understand, perhaps the biggest is why humans treat animals the way they do. In this, the latest installment of his newest miniseries, he wrestles with the problem and-SPOILER ALERT!-doesn't figure out that or practically anything.

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 4.99

HORROR HC

JUN231336

(W) Lars Jacobson (A / CA) Eduardo Francisco

Travel with Kurtz and his family as they enter the "heart of darkness" on a humanitarian mission for Belgian King Leopold's Congo Free State, opening a trading post in the uncharted interior of the Congo jungle to promote free markets and end slavery. With the help of a local tribe, they establish the post, but to survive in this lawless jungle, they must contend with murderous slave traders from Zanzibar, corrupt Belgian officials, evil imperialists, psychotic explorers, and cannibalistic tribes. Along the way, however, they encounter a primordial evil whose origins and mythology date back to the womb of civilization, perverting minds and corrupting souls while preying on the worst instincts of mankind. The locals speak of this insidious evil in fearful whispers, calling it, "The Horror." The Horror provides a prequel to Joseph Conrad's "Heart of Darkness," exploring the origins of one of the most enigmatic characters in storytelling while examining one of the worst atrocities and humanitarian disasters ever recorded.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 24.99

HUNDRETH VOICE TP

JUN231337

(W) Caitlin Like (A / CA) Caitlin Like

Uriel Driscoll was born into a family with an amazing gift… and a terrible curse. While his family all have superb singing voices, they are doomed to lose their gifts at the height of their success! Invited to the exclusive Aisling Academy, run by his own mysterious grandfather, Uriel finds the curse is the least of his problems: horrible accidents keep befalling the students, ghosts roam the halls, and Uriel isn't sure he can sing in the first place! And if Uriel can't find a way to break his family's curse, he'll have to leave his new school, and his new friends, forever…

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 19.99

LEGO SPACE 1978 – 1992 HC

JUN231339

(W) LEGO, Tim Johnson

LEGO toys have sparked creativity and joy for generations, delighting families with each and every new connection. Now, LEGO Space: 1978-1992 explores the latter half of the twentieth century through the lens of LEGO Space-illuminating the brand's own history alongside the popular culture and world events that helped to shape it. This collection includes statistics and trivia for each set from across nearly two decades, fascinating insights of the LEGO Group as a company, and celebrations of the talented designers who helped to create each essential piece and kit. This gorgeous chronicle is perfect for LEGO fans and builders of all ages, and will excite any reader with an interest in the fascinating history of the peerless and classic building toy!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 49.99

LONESOME HUNTERS THE WOLF CHILD #4 (OF 4)

JUN231340

(W) Tyler Crook (A / CA) Tyler Crook

From Russ Manning award-winning and Eisner-nominated Harrow County cocreator Tyler Crook comes this supernatural fantasy about loss, power, and destiny. Chaos erupts as the wolf mother and the local militia go to battle with Howard and Lupe pitted in the middle of this final issue of the hit series.

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 3.99

LUNAR LODGE #3

JUN231341

(W) Tyler Marceca (A / CA) Mirko Colak

Rob knew Fiona was hiding something… but nothing could've prepared him for what her secret was. Finding out his wife is a werewolf and seeing her transform before his very eyes has upended his entire world. But he hardly has time to process that when a well-planned act of sabotage by fellow "guest" Alice frees the rest of the howlers from their cages… including Fiona. Now, with all hell about to break loose, Rob will need to stay hidden if he intends to survive the night.

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MASKERADE #8 (OF 8) CVR A SPRENGELMEYER

JUN231342

JUN231343 – MASKERADE #8 (OF 8) CVR B BISLEY – 3.99

(W) Kevin Smith (A) Andy McElfresh (CA) John Sprengelmeyer

Hold onto your helmets for Maskerade mayhem in the ferocious finale! The debut series from Kevin Smith's Secret Stash Press ties off Felicia's ferocious retribution rampage, vexing viewers in a live-and lethal-season finale. Will our hell-bent heroine pull off her plan? Will she navigate her napalmed nuthouse and live to slice another day? Stay tuned-same time, same channel.

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MATRIARCHS HC

JUN231344

(W) LouAnne Brickhouse, Jennifer Rea

They look like us. They act like us. They feed on us. When two female researchers survive a mass prison riot and emerge unscathed, it threatens to reveal them for who they really are: an immortal race of women with superhuman abilities and a violent history of secrets they've left buried with the dead. Racing to head off an impending threat to all men on the planet, they must confront their unforgivable pasts and resurrect the very worst of their demons to save us all. Written by LouAnne Brickhouse and Jennifer Rea making their dynamic comics debut, The Matiarchs is a phenomenal look at the strength of women, and the morals and value of all humankind.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 24.99

MISS TRUESDALE &THE FALL OF HYPERBOREA #4 (OF 4) CVR A LONER

JUN231345

JUN231346 – MISS TRUESDALE &THE FALL OF HYPERBOREA #4 (OF 4) CVR B CRAIG – 3.99

(W) Mike Mignola (A / CA) Jesse Lonergan

Miss Truesdale's past, present, and future collide in a battle with a terrifying creature. Will the Victorian-era Miss Truesdale be able to claim her power, or is she doomed to be consumed by her past? Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and artist Jesse Lonergan bring the final installment of a Miss Truesdale's story and of ancient Hyperborea!

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MURDER INC JAGGER ROSE #4 (OF 6)

JUN231347

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A / CA) Michael Avon Oeming

The five families of organized crime never lost their power over the United States. Now, half the country is a smorgasbord of sex and sin ruled by loyalty and "family values" as the rest of the world looks on in awe, rage, or jealousy. Join us as newly "made" Valentine Gallo and Jagger Rose rise through the ranks of the notorious Bonavese family. The pope herself has come to Jagger Rose and made her an offer that has sent all the families into internal chaos. Is it an offer she can't refuse?! And what if she does?

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #3 CVR A ROBLES

JUN231348

JUN231349 – ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #3 CVR B FOIL ROBLES – 4.99

JUN231350 – ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #3 CVR C 10 SHEHAN – 4.99

JUN231351 – ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #3 CVR D FOC JIMENEZ – 4.99

(W) Tate Brombal, Nick Robles (A) Isaac Goodhart (CA) Nick Robles

Christopher and Dracula Boy joins forces to take on the crime-infested streets of New Briar City while, at the same time, look for a way to bring Christopher's high school crush back from the clutches of death.

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 4.99

PANYA MUMMYS CURSE #2

JUN231352

(W) Chris Roberson (A / CA) Christopher Mitten

Years after surviving a catastrophe that destroyed her home, Panya has settled into her life as a temple servant, but remains plagued by nightmares… or visions. Meanwhile, groups of traveling petitioners come to the temple bearing warnings of a of looming darkness that bears a worrying resemblance to Panya's own dreams.

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 3.99

PLANETA BLU TP VOL 01 RISE OF AGOO

JUN231353

(W) Tem Blessed (A / CA) Michael V. LaRiccia

After Lares, her brother Angel, and their friends Tomé and Tyler gain magical abilities, they stumble upon a looming war. The animal kingdom is ramping up to save the earth – "Planeta Blu" – by taking on the global climate crisis by fighting pollution at the source. One billionaire oil tycoon has sinister machinations at work, but the globe's animals and the young team of humans will need to work together if they want to have any chance at saving our world! Written by activist and rapper Tem Blessed and illustrated by Xeric award-winning artist Michael LaRiccia, Planeta Blu is a story of courage, compassion, love, and sacrifice to make our world a better home for all living beings.

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 19.99

PLANTS VS ZOMBIES HC UNPREDICTABLES

JUN231354

(W) Paul Tobin (A) Luisa Russo (A / CA) Jesse Hamm

Eisner Award-winning writer Paul Tobin collaborates with artist Jesse Hamm for a brand-new Plants vs. Zombies original graphic novel! After having countless schemes, capers, and heists easily thwarted by the plant team, Dr. Zomboss needs a win. With Crazy Dave and his powerful plant posse always one step ahead, Zomboss realizes the only way to achieve victory is by being even one more step ahead than that! So he builds his latest invention: four brain bots called The Unpredictables! With the bots' ability to predict their enemies' every move, Patrice, Nate, and Crazy Dave will have to pull out all the stops to protect Neighborville!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 10.99

PLANTS VS ZOMBIES HC VOL 08 BOXED SET

JUN231355

(W) Paul Tobin (A) Christianne Gillenardo-Goudreau, Jesse Hamm

Collects three standalone Plants vs. Zombies graphic novels into one deluxe boxed set! Constructionary Tales gives a behind-the-scenes look at the ridiculous plans of the zombie army, as Dr. Zomboss proudly leads around a film crew from the Zombie Broadcasting Network. Zomboss tries to invade the dreams of the residents of Neighborville in Dream a Little Scheme, and in Faulty Fables, the zombie scientist continues his unfair fight by lulling the whole town to sleep with his stupefying twists on traditional fairy tales! Also includes an exclusive, double-sided poster with a new piece of never-before-seen art by fan-favorite artist Ron Chan on the slipcase!

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 32.97

SAVAGE SQUAD 6 #3

JUN231356

(W) Robert Venditti, Brockton McKinney (A) Dalts Dalton

Hounded by monstrous predators, the remaining Savages make a desperate break for safety with their recovered nuclear cargo. As Nat struggles to keep the squad in one piece, the Savages come to a grim realization: running isn't enough. The only way to survive is to stand and fight.

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SIGNALS TP VOL 01

JUN231357

(W) Nika (A / CA) Nika

Mel Song is an unlikely fit for a crack investigator-in her downtime she loves watching soap operas in her pajamas, eating instant ramen, and internet shopping. But she has one secret weapon: the ability to read minds. Still, Mel can't afford to get complacent. Not when there is a fresh threat brewing in the shadows of New York City… Nika's thrilling suspense story Signals arrives in its print debut from Dark Horse and Tapas, part of a new collaboration!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 24.99

SKULL & BONES SAVAGE STORM HC

JUN231358

(W) John Jackson Miller (A) Christian Rosado, Christian Rosado

A merchant vessel is besieged by a vicious crew of pirates, but the fighting is interrupted by a devastating typhoon. When the storm crashes in, it leaves predator and prey stranded on an island somewhere in the Indian Ocean. The merchant ship captain and his crew, lucky enough to have survived the savage storm, scramble to hide what is left of their precious cargo before the surviving pirates overtake them. When it seems the marauders have won the day, a powerful no-nonsense admiral and her crew step in to join the fray. She informs everyone that there is yet a more dangerous threat on the horizon; a murderous mercenary known across the seven seas as "The Wolf Hunter." Survival may require an unlikely and unsteady accord betwixt pirate crews. With a massive treasure on the table the only question is who will double-cross who first? Collects Skull and Bones #1-3.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 19.99

SKY ART OF FINAL FANTASY BOXED SET 2ND ED

JUN231359

(A) Yoshitaka Amano

This lavish boxed set holds three separate hardcover books (The Sky 1, 2, and 3) containing Yoshitaka Amano's visionary illustrations of the heroes, monsters, and worldscapes of the first ten games in the groundbreaking Final Fantasy series. But that's far from all-also included in the boxed set is the bonus softcover book All About Yoshitaka Amano, containing an interview, a bibliography, thumbnail guides to The Sky, and dozens of photographs of Amano, his New York and Tokyo studios, and what inspires him as an artist! A further bonus is a mini The Sky Premium Flipbook, containing two different Final Fantasy animations made by Amano. Completing the boxed set are two souvenir items-a silver ink Final Fantasy print on clear acetate, and two oversize postcards. The box itself is clothbound with a hinged lid and silver ribbon inside to lift out the interior contents.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 199.99

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADV MONSTER TEMPLE PEAK TP

JUN231360

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Rachael Stott, Watermark Studios

Ty Yorrick is a brave yet superstitious monster hunter, traversing the galaxy with droid companion KL-03 and her trusty rune-stones fighting the deadliest monsters on any world. After dealing with an escaped Drewen being transported to the Republic Fair, Ty heads to Loreth, where local pioneers have tasked her with taking on the fearsome Gretalax that terrorizes them. She takes the mission but can't shake the feeling that something is amiss with The Force. Follow former Jedi turned saber-for-hire monster hunter Ty Yorrick in her first comics appearance from Phase I of Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 19.99

STRANGER THINGS LIBRARY ED HC VOL 03

JUN231361

(W) Greg Pak, Michael Moreci (A) Chris Roberson, Diego Galindo

This hardcover collection brings together two Stranger Things stories. Tomb of Ybwen is set in January 1985, after the Hawkins crew survived a battle with the Mind Flayer. Will and Joyce are reeling from Bob Newby's death. Will's friends have been too busy with their girlfriends to notice him struggling. After Mr. Clarke and Will discover an odd map Bob left in a box of A.V. club memorabilia, Will rallies the gang to investigate-but with a blizzard coming, they're afraid to follow. Get the first three Stranger Things Holiday Specials all in one package. With stories that are both heartwarming and terrifying. Three separate stories good for any season. Collects Tomb of Ybwen #1-4 and Holiday Specials Halloween, Winter, and Summer.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 39.99

STRANGER THINGS TALES FROM HAWKINS #3 (OF 4) CVR A ASPINALL

JUN231362

JUN231363 – STRANGER THINGS TALES FROM HAWKINS #3 (OF 4) CVR B VALERIO – 3.99

JUN231364 – STRANGER THINGS TALES FROM HAWKINS #3 (OF 4) CVR C KANGAS – 3.99

JUN231365 – STRANGER THINGS TALES FROM HAWKINS #3 (OF 4) CVR D ROMBOLI – 3.99

(W) Jody Houser (A) Sunando C (CA) Marc Aspinall

Robin Buckley is always trying to mask her true self in the rural town of Hawkins as she coasts through days packed full of boring classes and band practice. That all changes when a love-struck Robin can't help but take on the role of director for a school project in an effort to get her crush Tammy's attention. She's determined to convey her deeper feelings through her script, even if she has no idea how it should end.

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SURVIVAL #4 (OF 5)

JUN231366

(W) Sean Lewis (A) Bryndon Everett (CA) Tomm Cooker

Smoke rises above the trees of Talkeetna, as one by one the survivors begin to be pick off by the ravenous vampires. With victory now a fading hope, Emma and her family turn all their efforts to the only option left to them: escape!

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TOMAHAWK ANGEL TP VOL 01

JUN231367

(W) Odysseas Theodoratos (A / CA) Odysseas Theodoratos

In the year 2050, an 18-year-old amnesiac wakes up to a ruined world overrun by monsters. Guided by an artificial superintelligence, a ruthless scientist unleashes hell on Earth to preserve only a fraction of humankind. Love and war await as the mysteries of this corrupt new world unfold! Tomahawk Angel is available in print for the first time, written and drawn by celebrated creator Odysseas Theodoratos (aka Mangaka Ody), as part of the new collaboration between Dark Horse and Tapas.

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 14.99

TURTLE BREAD GN

JUN231368

(W) Kim-Joy (A / CA) Alti Firmansyah

The debut graphic novel from The Great British Bake-Off star and author Kim-Joy, Turtle Bread explores mental health and the power of friendship, community and, of course, baking! On her way home from another unsuccessful job interview, Yan stumbles upon Baking Club. Her social anxiety tries to keep her away, but the bakers encourage her to come out of her shell, especially the caring and supportive Bea. As the club bakes together, Yan discovers that her new friends may need her too, more than she realises… Features illustrated recipes throughout, for some of Kim-Joy's favorite bakes!

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 19.99

UNLIKELY STORY OF FELIX & MACABBER TP

JUN231369

(W) Juni Ba, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

An all new original graphic novel packed with as much heart as epic combat! Join a brave young monster and their grouchy mentor on a heartfelt quest for redemption and growth in a world run by fear. Felix is a shy little beast growing up in a world where monster wrestling is the biggest spectacle there is. Lonely, and constantly bullied by the bigger monsters his age, Felix struggles to prove themselves and find their place in the world. Their fate is changed forever when a dare lands them on the doorstep of one of the scariest monsters in the whole world-Macabber Tails, one of the most famous monstering champions in history. Their unlikely journey together sends them to Macabber's hometown, to the mountains of the colossal flame-wielding Kilnver-a monster able to make an army of knights out of just its own saliva-and to the lair of the dastardly Amaret, the monster that made Macabber the champion they are today. Together they face some battles for their life, but not always in ways that are physical and by the end, Felix and Macabber may learn a thing or two about being tough.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 24.99