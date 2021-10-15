Black Manta #2 Preview: From the Mouths of Babes

Balck Manta #2 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and in this preview below, we find the young boy Black Manta saved last issue cosplaying at the titular villain. But his peers in school disagree on Black Manta's hero status. Who's correct? It probably depends how well this book sells. There's no villain who can't be made a hero… if it's profitable enough! Check out a preview below.

BLACK MANTA #2 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0821DC097

0821DC098 – BLACK MANTA #2 (OF 6) CVR B SANFORD GREENE CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Chuck Brown (A/CA) Valentine De Landro

Black Manta and Gallous pursue a deadly metal, coveted across the seven seas…a metal that kills anyone with Atlantean DNA! Is it this terrible treasure that summons Torrid, a woman from Black Manta's past, who just literally broke out of Hell to attack him? And how does it connect to Devil Ray, the new bad boy of the oceans, looking to punish the surface world? From the writer of Bitter Root and the artist of Bitch Planet comes a wild new chapter in the story of one of DC's most iconic villains!

In Shops: 10/19/2021

SRP: $3.99

