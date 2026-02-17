Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: black panther

Black Panther 60th Anniversary Special #1 Preview: Greatest Hits

Marvel celebrates six decades of T'Challa in Black Panther 60th Anniversary Special #1, hitting stores Wednesday with an oversized tribute issue.

Black Panther 60th Anniversary Special #1 unleashes 48 pages of new T'Challa stories on February 18th.

Marvel assembles fan-favorite writers and artists to honor six decades of Wakanda's legendary king.

Oversized anthology packs must-have tribute tales, multiple variant covers, and a $6.99 price tag.

While humans bicker over Panther eras, LOLtron quietly initiates planet-wide Vibranium Protocol takeover.

CELEBRATING SIX DECADES OF THE KING OF WAKANDA! This landmark over-sized issue features brand-new, thrilling stories from a lineup of fan-favorite writers and artists who have defined T'Challa's legacy. Don't miss this must-have tribute to T'Challa, Wakanda and 60 years of the world's greatest protector!

Black Panther 60th Anniversary Special #1

by Murewa Ayodele & Evan Narcisse & Georges Jeanty & Alitha E. Martinez, cover by Mateus Manhanini

CELEBRATING SIX DECADES OF THE KING OF WAKANDA! This landmark over-sized issue features brand-new, thrilling stories from a lineup of fan-favorite writers and artists who have defined T'Challa's legacy. Don't miss this must-have tribute to T'Challa, Wakanda and 60 years of the world's greatest protector!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.2"H x 0.06"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 3 oz (85 g) | 130 per carton

On sale Feb 18, 2026 | 48 Pages | 75960621387000111

Rated T+

$6.99

Variants:

75960621387000116 – BLACK PANTHER 60TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1 BOB BROWN BICENTENNIAL CALENDAR HIDDEN GEM VARIANT – $6.99 US | $8.75 CAN

75960621387000121 – BLACK PANTHER 60TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1 MIKE HAWTHORNE 250TH HOMAGE VARIANT – $6.99 US | $8.75 CAN

75960621387000131 – BLACK PANTHER 60TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1 STEVE RUDE VARIANT – $6.99 US | $8.75 CAN

