Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Aimee Campbell, Ajuan Mance, Asia Bey, Benny Hollman, C.A.P. Ward, E.B. Hutchins, Erika Hardison, Gaia WXYZ, Gerald Brandon Bell, Iggy "Eggs" Morris, Jay Hero, Jazmine Joynerr, Jezza Smiles, Joe Philips, Jordan Green, Mihael B. Peralta Myers, Sam Wade

Black Queer Comic Book Creators Prove That "We Belong"

Viktor T. Kerney and William O. Tyler are launching We Belong, an all-black, all-queer sci-fi and fantasy comics anthology through Zoop.

Writers Viktor T. Kerney and William O. Tyler, along with Stacked Deck Press and Prism Comics, are launching We Belong, an all-black, all-queer sci-fi and fantasy comics anthology, on the comics crowdfunder and publisher, Zoop.

A perceived lack of Black queer characters and stories inspired writer Viktor Kerne to develop a collection of such tales. Co-editing alongside critic and comics creator William O. Tyler, they have assembled a number of creators to share their stories.

Including Aimee Campbell, Ajuan Mance, Asia Bey, C.A.P. Ward, E.B. Hutchins, Erika Hardison and Benny Hollman, Gaia WXYZ, Gerald Brandon Bell, Iggy "Eggs" Morris, Jay Hero, Jazmine Joyner and Sam Wade, Jezza Smiles, Joe Philips, Jordan Green, Mihael B. Peralta Myers, Nick Orr, Paul Kellam, Rupert Kinnard, Trevor Adams, Tulani Kiara, Valerie Complex, and Victor Hodge.

These stories showcase the fact that "despite what the landscape of popular fiction says, Black queer people have and do exist everywhere, in every time and space. Whether we're fighting monsters or becoming superheroes, we belong. From intergalactic adventures to interdimensional exploration, we belong. As

wizards, as mermaids, as witches, fully as ourselves, we belong."

This joint venture between award-winning comics publisher Stacked Deck Press and Prism Comics, a nonprofit promoting LGBTQIA+ comics, comics creators, and fandom, is a moment not to be missed.

Viktor T. Kerney is a writer and a Prism Comics board member. As a comic writer, he created the successful Fantasy Horror webcomic, Strangelore. He is also the co-host and co-creator of Megasheen, a podcast on geekdom and queer culture from a QPOC perspective.

William O. Tyler is a comic creator and film critic whose works include Anxious Ax, Siren.0, and Cinephilia. He was also co-editor, along with Justin Hall, of the queer horror anthology Theater of Terror: Revenge of the Queers and co-editor, along with Sonya Saturday, of the queer adult anthology Yellow is the Warmest Color.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!