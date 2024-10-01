Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: DC All-In, membership card

Blank Justice League Membership Card, More Than A Promo (Spoilers)

DC Comics is launching Justice League Membership Cards as promotional items alongside the November-debuting Justice League Unlimited

As previously revealed on Bleeding Cool, DC Comics is launching Justice League Membership Cards as promotional items alongside the November-debuting Justice League Unlimited from Mark Waid and Dan Mora and will mirror the look of the new Justice League membership cards, as readers will first see in DC All In Special #1. Customers who purchase any 4 different DC titles each week will be eligible to receive a different Justice League membership card for free.

October Week One: Batman Justice League Membership Card

October Week Two: Superman Justice League Membership Card

October Week Three: Wonder Woman Justice League Membership Card

October Week Four: Justice League Membership Card (blank/fill-in version)

November Week One: Darkseid Infected Membership Card (glow-in-the-dark)

Each card measures 2.125" x 3.3125". And seem to shame members by listing what their power level is. Batman seems a bit high, don't you think? Stores will receive Justice League cards in bundles of 25, equal to their orders of DC Connect, for free. And, oh yes, the cards will feature a QR code on the back that takes readers to exclusive previews of upcoming issues, plus behind-the-scenes material like character designs and more…

And one of them is blank…

But what is it with Darkseid's head on the back? Well, this week's DC All In Special #1, Superman gives one to Booster Gold and it has quite the effect.

It turns out that these membership cards have quite the history. Literally, it seems, from Booster Gold's perspective as a time traveller. And they are launched at the new Justice League Unlimited Watchtower.

No wonder Booster Gold is all excited.

But augmenting abilities and pair powers with partners… is this the backdoor to a new collectable card game? It does seem so. But as for that blank membership card on display… it doesn't quite go as planned.

A doorway? Oh so it's an RPG tabletop game instead, right? Right? The DC All In Special by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Daniel Sampere and Wes Craig is published tomorrow.

DC ALL IN SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE WRAPAROUND

(W) Scott Snyder – Joshua Williamson (A) Daniel Sampere – Wes Craig (CA) Daniel Sampere

THE NEXT EPIC CHAPTER OF DC HISTORY BEGINS HERE…PRESENTED AS A STARLING, SYMMETRICAL FLIPBOOK! DON'T MISS IT! Following the events of DC's blockbuster storyline Absolute Power, the heroes of the core DC Universe have fought against the deep divisions in the world around them to usher in a new era of unity. And it's just in time, too–because Darkseid has returned. Superman must gather every hero on Earth to hold the line against a very different version of the Lord of Apokolips, as they raise our cosmic defenses and prepare for war…and when the first blows land, the shock waves will ripple into every series in the DCU and shake the nature of their reality to its core! But little do they know…the greater threat is still to come. For there is another Earth: the Absolute Universe. Here, DC's biggest icons are coming of age with fewer advantages and facing greater opposition than ever before…while miraculously retaining the immutable heroism that has inspired fans for decades. But can they really protect the light that shines inside them when the world in which they live is hurtling toward a terrible destiny? Retail:

$4.99 In-Store Date: 10/2/2024

