Blood, Skulls And Chrome In Second Sight May 2021 Solicits

Television shows like Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C. inspired Hannu Kesola to bring his Finnish comic book series Blood, Skulls And Chrome to the United States as a comic book with the upcoming publisher Second Sight Publishing. Starting life as a Kickstarter, it has grown to become a hit series over In Finland and now is being adapted into a feature film. And Second Sight Publishing is launching the first issue in May. Here's a look at the comic, the movie being filmed and the rest of Second Sight's May 2021 solicitations.

BLOOD SKULLS AND CHROME #1 (OF 5)

(W) Hannu Kesola (A) Mohammad Ramlan, Marcelo Salaza (CA) Miguel Ruiz

The Texas-based outlaw motorcycle club, The Steel Knights have lost a big deal from the Mexican Cartel to rival the Lake Street Boyz gang. When the two reckless members of the MC kill the cartel's liaison, the MC soon find themselves fighting for survival against the threats from outside and within.

BOOK OF LYAXIA #2 (OF 6)

(W) Aron Pohara (A) Andi Baquerizo (CA) Kenneth Rocafort

Deimos and Adonis head to the heart of Lhander empire, as it's ruler Mahees prepares for war. Back in the capital of Titaan, Chronos and Ares have to contend with a threat that hits Chronos home more than he ever imagined! War is coming to the Nexus. Whose side will you be on?

COLD BLOODED TP (MR)

(W) Bradley Golden, John Crowther (A) Alessio Nocerino, Andrey Lunatik (CA) Oscar Pinto

In a small town near Miami, Florida, Thomas Wright, the local ice cream man, serves up sweet, delicious new ice cream flavors he makes himself… from the flesh of his murder victims! Will detective Benjamin Dunne and Sarah Mckinney stop this ice cold mad man from making more people into delicious frozen treats. Cold blooded delivers the taste of terror with some ice-scream treats!

LADY FREEDOM #2 (OF 5)

(W) Arthur Bellfield (A/CA) Spike Jarrell

The battle continues between Lady Freedom and Black Valkyrie. We also have Camille and Scarlet entering the fray

