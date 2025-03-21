Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press, Solicits | Tagged: biker mice from mars, ec comics

Blood Type, Biker Mice, Benjamin, Sixth Gun in Oni June 2025 Solicits

In their June 2025 solicits, Oni Press launch EC Comics: Blood Type #1, Biker Mice From Mars #1, cosmic thriller Benjamin #1 and Sixth Gun #0

EC BLOOD TYPE #1 CVR A MERCADO (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

APR251537

APR251538 – EC BLOOD TYPE #1 CVR B SORRENTINO (MR)

APR251539 – EC BLOOD TYPE #1 CVR C FOIL MERCADO (MR)

APR251540 – EC BLOOD TYPE #1 CVR D 10 COPY INCV EC HOMAGE (MR)

APR251541 – EC BLOOD TYPE #1 CVR E 20 COPY INCV B&W ARTIST ED (MR)

APR251542 – EC BLOOD TYPE #1 CVR F 50 COPY INCV ARCHIVE ED (MR)

APR251543 – EC BLOOD TYPE #1 CVR G 100 COPY INCV HORROR HOST (MR)

APR251544 – EC BLOOD TYPE #1 CVR H BLANK SKETCH (MR)

(W) Corinna Bechko (A) Andrea Sorrentino (CA) Miguel Mercado

OUT OF THE PAGES OF EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS . . . A MONSTROUS NEW EC COMICS MILESTONE BEGINS!

From Hugo Award-nominated writer Corinna Bechko (Cruel Universe, Green Lantern: Earth One) and Eisner Award-winning artist Andrea Sorrentino (Gideon Falls, Bone Orchard), THE FANGS ARE COMING OUT as EC's own blood-splattered, bon vivant vampire rises from her first appearance in EC Comics' bestselling, blockbuster anthology . . . and into the history-marking, first-ever standalone horror series from the most notorious name in terror!

WHEN YOU'RE A VAMPIRE, EVERYBODY SUCKS . . . SOONER OR LATER! Meet Ada, an immortal vampire whose misdeeds have landed her on the doorstep of an idyllic Caribbean resort. . . . An island paradise teeming with wealthy tourists and superstitious locals-an ample food supply for the thirsty vamp looking to get away from it all!

But as Ada stalks the boundaries of her new hunting ground, she'll soon become embroiled in a deadly game of cat and mouse by moonlight . . . as an older, wiser, and entirely different kind of predator reveals its own carnal hunger for greed and power. Who will survive when a brand-new kind of BLOOD TYPE declares war on a cunning bloodsucker with nothing left to lose . . . and what will be left of them?!

In Shops: Jun 11, 2025

BIKER MICE FROM MARS (2025) #1 CVR A WEAVER

ONI PRESS INC.

APR251545

APR251546 – BIKER MICE FROM MARS (2025) #1 CVR B KERSCHL

APR251547 – BIKER MICE FROM MARS (2025) #1 CVR C MASON

APR251548 – BIKER MICE FROM MARS (2025) #1 CVR D MARTIAN GREEN SKETCH

APR251549 – BIKER MICE FROM MARS (2025) #1 CVR E FOIL KERSCHL

APR251550 – BIKER MICE FROM MARS (2025) #1 CVR F 10 COPY INCV INTERLOCK

APR251551 – BIKER MICE FROM MARS (2025) #1 CVR G 20 COPY INCV KANO

APR251552 – BIKER MICE FROM MARS (2025) #1 CVR H 50 COPY INCV BISLEY

APR251553 – BIKER MICE FROM MARS (2025) #1 CVR I 100 COPY INCV FULL ART

(W) Melissa Flores, Matt Hotson (A) Daniel Gete, E. J. Su (CA) Dustin Weaver

ROCK AND RIDE! THE ALL-NEW ONGOING SERIES STARTS HERE WITH A 40-PAGE BOMBSHELL!

Hot on the heels-or in this case, wheels-of last year's breakout limited series from the Nacelle Company and Oni Press, the most radical animation icons to ever ride across the Elysium Plains-aka the Biker Mice from Mars-are back and revvin' it up in their FIRST-EVER ONGOING SERIES from the genre-bending imagination of writer Melissa Flores (Power Rangers Prime) and penciling-and-inking powerhouse Daniel Gete (Skin Police)!

The Red Planet is in revolt . . . and hard-charging rebels Throttle, Vinnie, and Modo are joining up with Mars' Freedom Fighters to fight the invading army of alien Plutarkian invaders. But when a new, entirely unexpected threat to Mars rears its ugly head, threatening the existence of their families, friends, and the fourth planet itself, will the Biker Mice's war become a full-fledged apocalypse?

Don't miss the adventures of everybody's favorite revolutionary rodent trio coupled with the return of RoboForce in an all-new back-up feature by writer Matt Hotson (Power Rangers: The Return) and artist EJ Su (Transformers) that will rock the foundations and set the stage for the future of the Nacelleverse!

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

BENJAMIN #1 CVR A WARD

ONI PRESS INC.

APR251554

APR251555 – BENJAMIN #1 CVR B LEOMACS

APR251556 – BENJAMIN #1 CVR C WARD

APR251557 – BENJAMIN #1 CVR D 10 COPY INCV FULL ART WARD

(W) Ben H. Winters (A) Leomacs (CA) Christian Ward

IN ONE L.A. MOTEL ROOM, A COSMIC QUEST IS ABOUT BEGIN. . . . Edgar Award nominee and Philip K. Dick Award-winner Ben H. Winters (EC's Cruel Universe, The Last Policeman Trilogy) and rising star Leomacs (EC's Epitaphs from the Abyss, Refrigerator Full of Heads) unravel a three-part, prestige format series exploring the hallucinatory second life of a brilliant author who imagined our desperate future but never imagined he'd become part of it . . .

More than just a writer, more than just a science-fiction icon, Benjamin J. Carp was a cultural revolutionary. Across 44 novels and hundreds of short stories-including the counterculture classic The Man They Couldn't Erase-Carp pushed the boundaries of literary respectability for the sci-fi genre and his readers' perception of reality itself . . . until decades of amphetamine abuse and Southern California excess finally ended a mind-bending career that always just escaped mainstream success. He died in 1982.

Until 2025 . . . when Benjamin J. Carp awakens, alive, in a burned-out motel on the fringes of Los Angeles. He remembers dying. He knows he shouldn't exist. Is he a dream? A robot? A ghost? A clone? A simulation? In his own time, Carp pondered all of these scenarios intensely through his fiction-and, now, as he treks from Studio City to Venice Beach and onward into the paranoid sprawl of 21st-century Los Angeles, he will be called to investigate his greatest mystery yet: himself.

In the tradition of Philip K. Dick's A Scanner Darkly and Thomas Pynchon's Inherent Vice comes a uniquely fascinating and hilariously deranged excursion into the metatextual nexus where existence and oblivion, past and future, genius and madness, and glitter and grim reality all meet just beyond Hollywood Boulevard . . .

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

SIXTH GUN ROAD TO THE SIX #0 CVR A HURTT

ONI PRESS INC.

APR251558

APR251559 – SIXTH GUN ROAD TO THE SIX #0 CVR B GREENWOOD

APR251560 – SIXTH GUN ROAD TO THE SIX #0 CVR C 10 COPY INCV KINDT

APR251561 – SIXTH GUN ROAD TO THE SIX #0 CVR D 20 COPY INCV B&W HURTT

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Brian Hurtt

THE ROAD TO THE SIX STARTS HERE!

Before The Sixth Gun rages back into existence in this summer's long-awaited reunion from co-creators Cullen Bunn (The Autumn Kingdom, Ghostlore) and Brian Hurtt (The Midnite Show), bridge the gap between the explosive finale of the landmark original series and the powerful new chapter soon to be written with a self-contained, one-shot prelude featuring three, all-new stories . . . leading directly into The Sixth Gun's 15th anniversary celebration!

A terrible dream lies buried deep in the earth. . . . A powerful dream that the mysterious worldwide cabal of magic users will stop at nothing to realize. With the power of the Six alive in the world, it's only a matter of time before the weapons are reborn in new hands . . .

The return of Bunn and Hurtt's classic weird Western can't be stopped. . . . A tale of calamitous fate and those who try to resist it. . . . Soon, The Sixth Gun will be reborn!

In Shops: Jun 04, 2025

DARK REGARDS #2 CVR A TOPILIN (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

APR251562

APR251563 – DARK REGARDS #2 CVR B ROSSMO (MR)

APR251564 – DARK REGARDS #2 CVR C 10 COPY INCV ROSSMO FULL ART (MR)

APR251565 – DARK REGARDS #2 CVR D 20 COPY INCV HOMAGE (MR)

(W) Dave Hill (A / CA) Artyom Topilin

From writer Dave Hill (Tasteless Nudes) and artist Artyom Topilin (Cruel Universe), the insanely true tale of how one stand-up comedian went to war with Norway's most feared black metal barbarians is just warming up!

After being visited by visions of the mysterious Lord Abscess-a real-life black metal cannibal so hardcore he ate himself to death-Dave has forged his band Witch Taint into full-fledged reality! But, in doing so, he's also wrought the wrath of Norway's most feared record label, and they're flying coach all the way to Gary, Indiana, to settle the score! (True fact: It's totally OK to put axes in your checked luggage, they just can't be in your carry-on.)

In Shops: Jun 11, 2025

EC EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS #12 (OF 12) CVR A BERMEJO

ONI PRESS INC.

APR251566

APR251567 – EC EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS #12 (OF 12) CVR B FOWLER

APR251568 – EC EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS #12 (OF 12) CVR C 10 COPY INCV

APR251569 – EC EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS #12 (OF 12) CVR D 20 COPY INCV

APR251570 – EC EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS #12 (OF 12) CVR E 50 COPY INCV (M

(W) Greg Pak, Stephanie Phillips, Jay Stephens (A) Dan McDaid, David Rubin (CA) Lee Bermejo

A NEW MOON RISES . . . AND MORE FRESHLY ETCHED EPITAPHS SHALL BE UNLEASHED!

The most notorious name in terror-the immortal EC Comics-proudly presents the penultimate chapter of the runaway hit horror anthology! Courtesy of our ghoulishly gregarious host, the Grave-Digger, steady your nerves for another eye-searing dose of brazen bone-crunching and hilariously horrendous carnage!

Leading this month's tales of tension and torment, we welcome Greg Pak (Planet Hulk, Mech Cadets), Dan McDaid (2000AD), Stephanie Phillips (Phoenix), and Jay Stephens (Dwellings), and more to join the legions of the damned who wander the endless abyss. . . . Come and join them-there's always room to spare!

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

ADVENTURE TIME (2025) #3 CVR A NICK WINN

ONI PRESS INC.

APR251571

APR251572 – ADVENTURE TIME (2025) #3 CVR B MONLONGO

APR251573 – ADVENTURE TIME (2025) #3 CVR C PRINCESS BUBBLEGUM PINK SKETC

APR251574 – ADVENTURE TIME (2025) #3 CVR D 10 COPY INCV INTERLOCKING

APR251575 – ADVENTURE TIME (2025) #3 CVR E 20 COPY INCV BA

APR251576 – ADVENTURE TIME (2025) #3 CVR F 50 COPY INCV B&W BA

(W) Derek M Ballard, Nick Winn (A) Jorge Monlongo, Derek M Ballard (CA) Nick Winn

It's ART TIME! Princess Bubblegum and Marceline have made a gallery for the ages-a celebration of the finest paintings the Candy Kingdom has to offer!

Best buds Finn and Jake have taken a break from their quest to find the Enchiridion to accompany Flame Princess to the show-but it turns out to be anything but a relaxing date (totally-not-a-date, Jake) when the Impressionist shows up!

Seeking to create a kingdom of his own, this wannabe maestro is trapping everyone inside his totally boring paintings! What the heck! Will Finn's algebraic drawing skills be able to stand up to the challenge? Will Jake ever get to draw any hands? WILL ICE KING STOP EATING THE ART?!

From cartoonist and animator Nick Winn (Bloody Mary) and artist Jorge Monlongo (Over the Garden Wall)-the next in this first arc's rotating cast of interior artists-and featuring a brand-new back-up story by 2024 LA Times Book Prize Finalists Derek Ballard (Cartoonshow), the all-new Adventure Time ongoing series continues here!

In Shops: Jun 04, 2025

PLAGUE HOUSE #3 (OF 4) CVR A CHISHOLM

ONI PRESS INC.

APR251577

APR251578 – PLAGUE HOUSE #3 (OF 4) CVR B BRAILSFORD

APR251579 – PLAGUE HOUSE #3 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV FULL ART CHISHOLM

APR251580 – PLAGUE HOUSE #3 (OF 4) CVR D 20 COPY INCV YARSKY

(W) Michael W. Conrad (A / CA) Dave Chisholm

Enter this haunted house, but beware: You might just leave with a few more ghosts of your own! Creators Michael W. Conrad (Hello Darkness) and Dave Chisholm (Miles Davis & the Search for Sound) push their dire exploration of America's haunted past and future to disturbing new dimensions!

The crew of ghost hunters-separated, jealous, and suspicious of each other-reels in the wake of an unexpected and violent loss. Del tries to cleanse a location like he always does, but not before Holland takes it on themselves to find an answer and confronts a curse as deep and pernicious as blood soaking into the earth. But is Del up to the task required of him?

In Shops: Jun 04, 2025

OUT OF ALCATRAZ #4 (OF 5) CVR A CROOK

ONI PRESS INC.

APR251581

APR251582 – OUT OF ALCATRAZ #4 (OF 5) CVR B DOMINGUEZ

APR251583 – OUT OF ALCATRAZ #4 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV CROOKS SKETCH

APR251584 – OUT OF ALCATRAZ #4 (OF 5) CVR D 20 COPY INCV PATRIDGE

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A / CA) Tyler Crook

Freedom comes with terrible price as Eisner Award nominees Christopher Cantwell (Iron Man) and Tyler Crook (Harrow County) bring the year's MUST-READ comic event barreling down on America's most infamous fugitives . . .

Frank, Clarence, and their handler flee with their new hostage to the abandoned settlement of Whiskeytown in Northern California. As the federal manhunt draws closer, and with new crimes hanging around their necks, freedom feels further than ever from the trio-and old troubles are about to resurface . . .

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

SUMMONING GN VOL 01 THE ART OF THE CRAFT

ONI PRESS INC.

APR251585

(W) Elyse Castro (A / CA) Elyse Castro

Follow Claire, a young witch, and her kitty Familiar, Edgar, as they seek to hone her magikal abilities in this cozy, coming-of-age tale based on the hit animated Frederator Studios short viewed by millions around the world!

Claire specializes in the magic of manifestation, creating art pieces that are capable of coming to life! But she wants to do more, and to be more, with her magic-so when she learns that a prestigious magikal institution called the Ridgewood Coven is accepting applicants for the first time in years, she's determined to make her mark and improve her skills.

But first, Claire has to pass the Coven's rigorous application process. With the help of Edgar, her curmudgeonly rabbit neighbor Flufftops, her magikal rival Swan, and host of new friends, Claire is going to make works of art, summon ghosts, battle trolls, and even befriend Death-but will it be enough to impress the Coven and secure a spot within their ranks? Or will Claire's self-doubt keep her from manifesting magikal art ever again?

Through it all, the sinister secrets of the closed-off Ridgewood Coven slowly come to light. Not everything is as it seems, and difficult decisions lie ahead: Will Claire be up to the task?

A wonderful world of magic, art, and friendship awaits readers in the first volume of The Summoning, the debut graphic novel from artist Elyse Castro, creator of the animated short of the same name!

In Shops: Oct 08, 2025

INDOOR KID GN

ONI PRESS INC.

APR251586

(W) Mat Heagerty (A / CA) Lisa DuBois-Thompson

In Muscletown, if you're not a jock, you're a nobody. You're an INDOOR KID. Air-ball Arnie couldn't be worse at sports. As much as he wishes he could score three-pointers or hit home runs, the fact is that he's way better at video games than he is on the court or the field. What's worse is he lives in Muscletown, a city full of the best athletes and jocks, especially the Brohemians, the town's star athletes AND the town's biggest bullies. The Brohemians get to decide the winners from the losers, and they've decided Arnie is the biggest loser of them all. But all that changes when Arnie discovers a magical medal that gives him superhuman sports powers. Now he can slam dunk better than anyone, and he's determined to put these super sports abilities to good use by putting the Brohemian bullies in their place. But when his newfound powers start to get him the popularity and admiration he's always craved, will he use his powers for good or will he strike out and foul on his own friends? Knock it out of the park in the newest graphic novel from Mat Heagerty (Martian Ghost Centaur, Unplugged and Unpopular, Lumberjackula) and Lisa DuBois-Thompson (Rugrats, Aggretsuko) in a sports-packed story about staying true to yourself, perfect for fans of Raina Telgemeier and Victoria Jamieson.

In Shops: Oct 29, 2025

SHEETS DLX COLLECTION HC SLIPCASE SET

ONI PRESS INC.

APR251587

(W) Brenna Thummler (A / CA) Brenna Thummler

The complete collection of Brenna Thummler's stunning, bestselling Sheets trilogy, now all together in one deluxe hardcover box set! Spanning three gorgeously illustrated, highly acclaimed, and award-winning graphic novels, read this heart-wrenching and heartwarming trilogy from start to finish. In the beautifully crafted Sheets series, Brenna Thummler offers a magical world inside a haunted laundromat inhabited by sheet ghosts. When Wendell the ghost bumbles into 13-year-old Marjorie Glatt's failing laundromat, the pair strike up an unlikely friendship in an attempt to save her family's business in the first installment, Sheets. Soon joined by ghost-photography enthusiast Eliza Duncan in the second book, Delicates, the trio band together in all matters paranormal. But when Marjorie starts to prefer the popular group at school, she'll soon learn the true value of friendship in Wendell and Eliza. As the trilogy comes to a close in Lights, Marjorie and Eliza help Wendell finally discover the truth of his human life.

In Shops: Oct 22, 2025

NACELLEVERSE TP VOL 02 SECTAURS & POWER LORDS

ONI PRESS INC.

APR251588

(W) Dennis Culver, Leon Reiser, Matt Hotson, Ajit Jothikumar (A) Ramon Bachs, Ajit Jothikumar, V Ken Marion (CA) Dustin Weaver

The Sectaurs and Power Lords, the Nacelleverse's iconic toyline heroes from the '80s, are the stars of a new, senses-shattering volume from the imaginations of writing duo Dennis Culver (Unstoppable Doom Patrol) and Matt Hotson (Power Rangers) ably abetted by hotshot artists Ramon Bachs (Star Wars: Bounty Hunters) and V Ken Marion (Green Lanterns)!

While King Markor the Mighty lies comatose, his son, Prince Dargon of the Shining Realm, must rise to the position of leadership over the kingdom and its subjects, but the evil Empress Devora of the Dark Domain has other plans in store as she sends the ruthless General Spidrax, cunning Scorpia, and an elite team of warriors to infiltrate thed Shining Realm and plunder its deepest secrets! Meanwhile, across the galaxy, space smuggler Adam Power is on a quest to find the Power Gem, the means to transform into a Power Lord and defend the universe against the Extraterrestrial Alliance who threaten to impose an interstellar dictatorship. His enemies intend to do all they can to prevent him finding it, but will his friends also stand in the way?

Collecting Sectaurs #1-3, Power Lords #1-3 and The Great Garloo #0.

In Shops: Oct 29, 2025

KAIJUMAX COMP COLL TP VOL 03

ONI PRESS INC.

APR251589

(W) Zander Cannon (A / CA) Zander Cannon

Get ready for a kaiju-size finale!

Travel the vast physical, temporal, and socioeconomic distances between the corrupt Kaijumax prison, the impartial halls of cosmic justice, and the burning skies of a three-pronged alien invasion. From the tony suburbs of the Nebula of the Eternal Sunrise to the monster-battling pits of Tokyo's underworld, follow the rise, fall, and cruel education of Kaijumax regulars Electrogor, Pikadon, Hermie, Nobuko Matsumoto, Daniel, Sharkmon, Sprinkles the Unidragon-and all your favorites! May their grotesque fates haunt your dreams for millennia to come!

This softcover omnibus-the third of three epic volumes-collects Kaijumax Season Five: The Orange Mile issues #1-6 and Kaijumax Season Six: For All Mankind issues #1-6.

In Shops: Oct 15, 2025

RICK AND MORTY ONI COMPACT COMICS ED UNKILLABLE COLL GN (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

APR251590

(W) Kyle Starks, Tini Howard, Delilah S Dawson, Jim Zub, Zac Gorman (A) Zac Gorman, Troy Little, CJ Cannon (A / CA) Marc Ellerby

Oooh-weee! Is that a pocket-size collection of Rick and Morty comics in your pants or are you just excited? It's the brand-new Oni Compact Comics Edition-Rick and Morty: The Unkillable Collection!

Watch Rick and Morty evade would-be assassins hellbent on their demise (Rick and Morty: Rick Revenge Squad), battle sexy, undead vampires (Rick and Morty: Let the Rick One In), turn themselves into cucumbers . . . er-pickles (Rick and Morty Presents: Pickle Rick), celebrate blumbus (Rick and Morty Presents: A Very Special Blumbus), and take on eldritch gods (Rick and Morty vs. Cthulhu). Perfect for newbies and longtime fans alike, this small but mighty five-story collection features the all-star talents of Kyle Starks (Kill Them All), Tini Howard (X-Men), Delilah S. Dawson (Star Wars), Zac Gorman (Hello Neighbor), Jim Zub (Conan the Barbarian), Marc Ellerby (Doctor Who), CJ Cannon (Solar Opposites), Troy Little (Cult of the Lamb), and more!

Collects Rick and Morty: Let the Rick One In #1-2, Rick and Morty: Rick Revenge Squad #1-2, Rick and Morty Presents: Pickle Rick, Rick and Morty Presents: A Very Special Blumbus, and Rick and Morty vs. Cthulhu #1-4.

In Shops: Oct 08, 2025

RICK AND MORTY COMPENDIUM TP VOL 05 (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

APR251591

(W) Alex Firer, Rafer Roberts (A) Marc Ellerby, Suzi Blake (A / CA) Fred C. Stresing

Love versus ego. Math versus science. Ancient gods versus technocratic dweebs. It's the saga to slay all other sagas. It's . . . the Space Shake Saga! Hold on to your plumbuses!

Dive a**-first into a world where Mr. Goldenfold, not Rick Sanchez, is the supreme universal intelligence, where ancient gods threaten our very existence, and where rich technocrats try to impose their will on the world (LOL, can you imagine?). It's up to Rick and Morty, yet again, to put their lives on the line in order to protect the universe and maybe, just maybe, get that perfect milkshake.

Written by Alex Firer (Rick and Morty: Rick's New Hat) and illustrated by Fred C. Stresing (Rick and Morty: Meeseeks, P.I.) and Marc Ellerby (Rick and Morty: Ricklemania), Rick and Morty Compendium Vol. 5 collects all twelve sick issues of Oni Press' time- and space-frolicking Rick and Morty revamp. Featuring a special backup by writer Rafer Roberts and illustrator Suzi Blake, this is more Rick and Morty than you'll ever need-but you'll be glad you have!

In Shops: Oct 29, 2025

EC EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS TP VOL 01 (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

DEC247956

(W) Jason Aaron, J Holtham, Chris Condon, Stephanie Phillips, Brian Azzarello, Matt Kindt, Tyler Crook, Jay Stephens, Corinna Bechko, Amy Roy (A) Charlie Adlard, Jorge Fornes, Peter Krause, Phil Hester, Vlad Legostaev, Klaus Janson, Tyler Crook, Leomacs, Jonathan Case, David Lapham, David Roe (CA) Lee Bermejo

THE MOST NOTORIOUS NAME IN TERROR IS BACK-WITH A VENGEANCE!

From the publisher that drove Tales from the Crypt, Vault of Horror, Haunt of Fear, and many more into the depraved hearts of an unsuspecting world, the immortal EC COMICS returns with its first ALL-NEW series in nearly 70 years!

In our seminal first collection of Epitaphs From the Abyss, witness shocking tales of torment and tension in the immortal EC tradition-as wrenched from the grave by the vile intentions of acclaimed writers Brian Azzarello (Batman: Damned, 100 Bullets), Jason Aaron (Scalped, Thor: God of Thunder, TMNT), Chris Condon (That Texas Blood, Night People), J. Holtham (Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale), and Stephanie Phillips (Harley Quinn, Grim), and realized into bloody reality by "all-slaughter" artists Jorge Fornes (Rorschach, Danger Street), Phil Hester (Family Tree), Peter Krause (Irredeemable), Charlie Adlard (The Walking Dead), Klaus Janson (The Dark Knight Returns, Daredevil) and many more!

What the Comics Code Authority couldn't kill has only made it stronger . . . EC COMICS LIVES AGAIN IN EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS!

Collecting Epitaphs from the Abyss #1-4.

In Shops: May 07, 2025

