First Five Pages Of Absolute Batman #1 by Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta

The First Five Pages of Absolute Batman #1 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, as well as new designs and sketches for the comic and characters

I think it's going to be a busy DC Comics day on Bleeding Cool today. To start, we have the first pages of Absolute Batman #1 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta. It begins with young Bruce Wayne on a school trip to Gotham Zoo with his father, Thomas Wayne, a state school teacher. And which appears to have its own bat cave. And with the lesson for life for Bruce, that "bats are crazy!"

Although the details have changed, this is a Batman comic and an origin one at that, so it always must start with a gun. Just one used in the daytime rather than the night.

But just as this is a different Bruce Wayne, and a different Thomas Wayne, there are other different cast members. As one Gotham exile returns to find things have changed.

Because it seems that a butler is not always a butler.

That would be the Afghanistan War, of course, and this Alfred Pennyworth remains motivated by tea, with all the colonial oppression that brings, from China to India to Pakistan and Bangladesh. So some things never change. And Afghanistan is a country that drinks 1,500 cups of tea per person per year, that's over 50% more than the British…

Oh and we have sketches and designs as well… for Absolute Batman, Bruce Wayne, Alfred, Black Mask, the Concierge and the Faceless Black Mask gang.

Absolute Batman #1 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published next week, Wednesday, the 9th of October.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 CVR A NICK DRAGOTTA

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BATMAN LEGEND SCOTT SNYDER AND ICONIC ARTIST NICK DRAGOTTA TRANSFORM THE DARK KNIGHT'S TALE FOR THE MODERN AGE! Without the mansion…without the money…without the butler…what's left is the Absolute Dark Knight! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/9/2024

