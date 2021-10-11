Boom Adds Magic, House Of Slaughter & Oswald's Body To LCSD 2021

LCSD Watch: Alongside Joy Operations #1 from Dark Horse, Chuck D Presents Apocalypse 91 Revolution Never Sleeps from Z2 Comics, and the Metallica Special Edition from 10 Ton Press, Boom Studios are adding three items to the upcoming Local Comic Shop Day 2021, featuring limited edition and high-end premium variants of collectible comic books.

That will include a Magic: Master Of Metal #1 cardstock cover by Adam Gorham, a House Of Slaughter #1 second printing cardstock cover by Jae Lee and June Chang, and Regarding The Matter Of Oswald's Body #1 cardstock cover by Ryan Sook.

And all from participating comic book stores on Local Comic Shop Day, November the 24th 2021 – by which time I should be coming into San Diego is all things go well…

LCSD 2021 MAGIC MASTER OF METAL #1 CARDSTOCK GORHAM VAR

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG218881

(W) Mairghread Scott (A) Jorge Coehlo, French Carlomagno, Jacques Salomon (CA) Adam Gorham

When the fate of the Multiverse is at stake, what game will the scheming Master of Metal play?Tezzeret of Esper, the cruel artificer now free from his former master Nicol Bolas, the God-Pharaoh of Amonkhet, has traveled across the Multiverse seeking the answer to a question only he knows.Once he finds it, he will manipulate anyone necessary and do whatever it takes to claim his prize… but to what end?Writer Mairghread Scott (Transformers: Windblade), and artist Jorge Coehlo (Rocket Racoon) debut the Master of Metal in a 48-page one-shot igniting the spark of events that will ripple throughout the Multiverse in 2022!In Shops: Nov 24, 2021 LCSD 2021 HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #1 2ND PTG CARDSTOCK VAR

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG218882

(W) Tate Brombal, James Tynion IV (A) Chris Shehan, Werther Dell'Edera (CA) Jae Lee, June Chung

Discover the inner workings of the House of Slaughter in this new horror series exploring the secret history of the Order that forged Erica Slaughter into the monster hunter she is today.

You know Aaron Slaughter as Erica's handler and rival. But before he donned the black mask, Aaron was a teenager training within the House of Slaughter.

Surviving within the school is tough enough, but it gets even more complicated when Aaron falls for a mysterious boy destined to be his competition.

Dive deeper into the world of Something is Killing the Children in this first story arc by co-creator James Tynion IV (The Department of Truth, The Nice House on the Lake) and co-writer Tate Brombal (Barbalien), with art by rising star Chris Shehan (The Autumnal) and co-creator Werther Dell'Edera (Razorblades).In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

Final Orders Due: Oct 18, 2021

SRP: $3.99 LCSD 2021 REGARDING MATTER OF OSWALD'S BODY #1 (OF 5) VAR

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG218883

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Luca Casalanguida (CA) Ryan Sook

Where is Lee Harvey Oswald's body?

The Kennedy assassination is a rat's nest of conspiracy theories: mafia involvement, the second gunman, government cover-up… but the most important chapter of this sordid tale may just be the theory that the body buried at Oswald's Rose Hill gravesite is not actually Lee Harvey himself.

Meet the ragtag group of "useful idiots" who are unwittingly brought together to clean up the crime of the century – a wannabe cowboy from Wisconsin, a Buddy Holly-idolizing (former) car thief, a world-weary Civil Rights activist ready for revolution, and a failed G-Man who still acts the part – and specifically, regarding the matter of Oswald's body.

For fans of Department of Truth and Time Before Time comes an off-kilter crime thriller set in the shadows of history's greatest conspiracy by Eisner Award-nominated writer, producer, and director Christopher Cantwell (Iron Man, The United States of Captain America) and artist Luca Casalanguida (Lost Soldiers, Scout's Honor).In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

Final Orders Due: Oct 18, 2021

SRP: $3.99

Here are the already announced;

CHUCK D PRESENTS APOCALYPSE 91 REVOLUTION NEVER SLEEPS, Z2 Comics. Limited print graphic novel. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Public Enemy album, "Apocalypse 91: The Enemy Strikes Back". Celebrate the 30th anniversary of the landmark album Apocalypse 91: The Enemy Strikes Black with this commemorative sequel graphic anthology! Revolution Never Sleeps begins on the familiar backdrop of 1991 and explodes into far-flung futures with a series of speculative fiction stories by the industry's leading creators, including Evan Narcisse, Regine Sawyer, Che Grayson, Troy-Jeffrey Allen, and many more! Witness revolutionaries in every millennium stand up and fight the power with a little help from the rhythms and rebels of the past.

METALLICA SPECIAL EDITION, 10 Ton Press Reissued to coincide with the 30 year anniversary of Metallica's "Black Album". Rock and Roll Biographies featuring Metallica. The Bay Area Metal scene started with Metallica in the early 80s. Now 30 years later, we pick up where this mega metal band is today! Giving a brief history of the band, we jump right into "Death Magnetic"-era Metallica going all the way to today's "Hardwired for Self Destruction". Includes an extensive listing of who's played with or been in the band.

LCSD 2021 JOY OPERATIONS #1 (OF 5)

DARK HORSE COMICS

AUG218880

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A) Stephen Byrne (CA) Tyler Boss

Brian Michael Bendis, the New York Times bestselling and multi-Eisner Award winner, teams up with comics sensation Stephen Byrne (Wonder Twins, Legion of Superheroes) for their fiercely ambitious, science-fiction odyssey: Joy Operations.

Fifty-five years from now. Joy is an EN•VOI. A special agent of one of the JONANDO TRUST. Trusts are corporate-owned cities that are the centerpiece of modern society. She rights wrongs for the trust. She is excellent. Perfection. Hard on herself. Driven. Almost legendary in some parts. Until one day a voice pops in her head trying to get her to betray everything she has ever believed.

This meticulously-designed Akira meets All of Me journey shows us a new future like only comics can.

Plus, get an exclusive look behind-the-scenes and a look forward to other Jinxworld projects coming exclusively to Dark Horse.In Shops: Nov 24, 2021 Final Orders Due: Nov 01, 2021 SRP: $3.99