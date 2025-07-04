Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: ec comics, william gaines

Oni Press' Solicits for EC Comics for October 2025, Ahead Of Halloween

Oni Press, and William M. Gaines Agent, Inc. have dropped their EC Comics October 2025 solicitations for Hallowe'en month with Cruel Universe 2 #3 and Catacomb of Torment #4… "Like a railroad spike meeting the brittle crown of a human skull… hammering into comic shops everywhere this October! Don't waste the Tormentor's time – better to tell her which pieces of your torso you are the least attached to now… or else she'll start choosing for you!"

EC CRUEL UNIVERSE 2 #3 (OF 12)

WRITTEN BY CECIL CASTELLUCCI, SARAH GAILEY, & RIAN HUGHES

ART BY KANO, ANNA READMAN, & CLAIRE ROE

COVER A BY LEE BERMEJO

COVER B BY GREG SMALLWOOD

EC HOMAGE VARIANT (1:10) BY ALBERT MONTEYS

B&W ARTIST EDITION VARIANT (1:20) BY GREG SMALLWOOD

ARCHIVE EDITION (1:50) BY MALACHI WARD

ON SALE OCTOBER 1st, 2025 | $4.99 | 32 PAGES | FC

Corporate greed, human desperation, technological despair! Such postulations all are but tiny specks swallowed by the unforgiving void of CRUEL UNIVERSE 2 #3 (of 12)! The shocking and body-shivering stories continue its deep dive into futuristic depravity and darkness with three new tales from writers Cecil Castellucci (Shade the Changing Girl), Sarah Gailey (Eat the Rich, Buffy the Vampire Slayer), and Eisner Award nominee Rian Hughes (Batman: Black and White) as they get their quarks quantum entangled with the apocalyptic visions of artists Kano (EC's Cruel Universe), Anna Readman (2000 AD), and Claire Roe (EC's Epitaphs from the Abyss) – in comic shops everywhere October 1st with startling covers by Lee Bermejo (Batman: Damned), Greg Smallwood (Cruel Universe), Albert Monteys (Slaughterhouse-Five), and Malachi Ward (Black Hammer Reborn)!

EC CATACOMB OF TORMENT #4

WRITTEN BY JOHN ARCUDI, PATRICIA A. JACKSON, & AMY ROY

ART BY SHAWN MARTINBROUGH, FABIANA MASCOLO, & SHAWN McMANUS

COVER A BY DUSTIN WEAVER

COVER B BY REIKO MURAKAMI

EC HOMAGE VARIANT (1:10) BY JAY STEPHENS

B&W ARTIST EDITION VARIANT (1:20) BY REIKO MURAKAMI

ARCHIVE EDITION (1:50) BY PATRICIA MARTÍN

ON SALE OCTOBER 15th, 2025 | $4.99 | 32 PAGES | FC

Because you demanded it – TERROR! TORTURE! FEAR! MAYHEM! After all, this comic is called CATACOMB OF TORMENT—what did you expect, kittens?! Yes, yes, bite down hard and await the inevitable, because there is no escape and it's too late—MUCH, MUCH TOO LATE—as our host, the Tormentor, carefully positions the scalpels of acutely accurate writers John Arcudi (B.P.R.D), Patricia A. Jackson (Star Wars: Tales from the Empire), and Amy Roy (EC's Epitaphs from the Abyss) above your splayed ribcage with the assistance of mangle-minded artists Shawn Martinbrough (Thief of Thieves), Fabiana Mascolo (Catwoman), and Shawn McManus (Fables) on October 15th for CATACOMB OF TORMENT #3! A murder mystery with extra-added murder, a seamstress seeking sartorial revenge, and a gardener taking the pruning shears to an extra-bloody bloom . . . Despair ye not because EC Comic's brutally entertaining monthly horror anthology is just getting warmed up – with the extra-added assistance of cover artists Dustin Weaver (Avengers), Reiko Murakami (Batgirl), Jay Stephens (Dwellings), and Patricia Martín (G.I. Joe), to boot!

