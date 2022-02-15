BOOM! to Publish New Dune Spinoff Comic The Waters of Kanly

Explosive publisher BOOM! Studios announced a new Dune comic, Dune: The Waters of Kanly, by writers Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson with art by Francesco Mortarino. Raúl Angulo will color the comic, with letters by Ed Dukesire. The comic will be produced with Herbert Properties LLC and Abrams ComicArts and expand the mythology of the popular science-fiction franchise that asks the question: "what if Star Wars was as boring as Lord of the Rings?"

The synopsis reads:

Go deeper into the Dune universe with this lore-expanding story set during the events of the Frank Herbert classic! In the aftermath of the battle of Arrakeen, legendary House Atreides warmaster Gurney Halleck takes refuge with spice smugglers, vowing revenge against the Harkonnens no matter the cost.

Herbert and Anderson, who take their writing partnership so seriously they speak in unison, issued the following statement about Dune: The Waters of Kanly.

In the novel DUNE, Gurney Halleck works secretly among the smugglers for two years, building his hatred toward the Harkonnens. We loved the opportunity to explore those lost years and tell this story of his plan to avenge what they did to noble House Atreides.

BOOM! Senior Editor Dafna Pleban also offered a comment in the press release, and normally, we wouldn't print it because it is Bleeding Cool's official policy that editors don't matter, which is why they won't hire one to proofread our articles. But it's also Bleeding Cool's official policy that all articles must be a minimum of 300 words, presenting us with a dilemma. In the end, we decided to print it:

Brian and Kevin have done it again with an in-depth look at one of the most intriguing characters in the Dune universe—Gurney Halleck—and the incredible never-before-seen journey he undertook to get justice for the House he devoted his life to.

Dune: The Waters of Kanly #1 will hit stores in May.