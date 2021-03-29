Brett Booth Joins Todd McFarlane, Drawing Spawn's Universe #1

Recently, Todd McFarlane talked to Bleeding Cool about his plans to launch a new "world-building" universe, with the 52-page $5.99 Spawn's Universe #1 in June. Written by Todd, with Spawn art by Jim Cheung, Gunslinger Spawn by Brett Booth, She-Spawn by Marcio Takara and Medieval Spawn by Stephen Segovia. His plan is to build a bigger multi-character, interconnected comic book universe based around monthly comic book Spawn, spinning off new titles King Spawn, Gunslinger Spawn and Scorched in 2021.

J. Scott Campbell will be doing a set of four covers, each depicting one of the major characters who will be making the biggest impact in all the 2021 comic titles McFarlane is unleashing. Additional variant covers will be created by McFarlane and a group cover by artist Brett Booth – with inks by McFarlane. More covers and incentives will be announced later. However, these initial six covers will set the stage for over a dozen high profile artists to add their depiction of Spawn and other Spawn's Universe characters.

Todd McFarlane said, "I've waited almost 30 years to be able to get to this moment. To deliver on ideas, I hope they will grow from this initial seed called Spawn's Universe #1 into a fully formed world populated with hundreds and hundreds of characters in the near future. The stage will be set with this book, and soon I'll be launching into new monthly titles for the first time since 1992. I can't wait to show comic readers all the crazy ideas in my head as well as opening up the floodgate to so many talented creators that have said they'd like to join me on this journey."

IT'S HERE: THE OFFICIAL INTRODUCTION TO THE LONG-AWAITED SPAWN'S UNIVERSE! A double-sized issue that begins a storyline so huge that three NEW SPAWN-related monthly titles will spill out from it, including… A new SPAWN title. GUNSLINGER SPAWN monthly. And a new TEAM book bringing a handful of these characters together in their own book. With this one-shot…the world of SPAWN changes forever! New heroes. New villains, and more importantly, new titles coming to a comic shop near you. Join this list of artists as we unveil a historic moment in the mythology of SPAWN'S UNIVERSE: JIM CHEUNG, TODD McFARLANE, STEPHEN SEGOVIA, MARCIO TAKARA In Shops: Jun 30, 2021 SRP: $5.99