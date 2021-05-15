Brian Azzarello & Eduardo Risso's Moonshine To End in August With #28

Recently in Jeff Lemire's newsletter, he wrote that his and Dustin Nguyen's Descender-sequel Ascender was to end with #18 – making a total of 50 issues for Descender/Ascender – and that it would end in August. But that's not the only long-running Image title reaching its conclusion in that month – so is Moonshine.

Moonshine by the 100 Bullets team of Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso was a 12-issue series from 2016 that found new legs. In 2019, it returned as an ongoing series from #13 and has continued since, in and out of lockdown – until August 2021. When, with its 28th issue, this comic book about prohibition and werewolves, will come to an end.

Bleeding Cool has had a sneak peek at the solicitation to the final issue, ahead of Image Comics' release of solicitation details for August 2021, at the end of the week.

MOONSHINE #28

WRITER: BRIAN AZZARELLO

ARTIST / COVER: EDUARDO RISSO

AUGUST 11 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

SERIES FINALE

"THE WELL," Part Six

In this blood- and booze-drenched conclusion of BRIAN AZZARELLO and EDUARDO RISSO's sorry tale, Lou finds himself in a graveyard of his own making—but who will be left to face when our fallen torpedo heads for his last roundup?

Set during Prohibition, and deep in the backwoods of Appalachia, Moonshine tells the story of Lou Pirlo, a city-slick "torpedo" sent from New York City to negotiate a deal with the best moonshiner in West Virginia, one Hiram Holt. Lou figures it for a milk run — how hard could it be to set-up moonshine shipments from a few ass-backward hillbillies? What Lou doesn't figure on is that Holt is just as cunning as ruthless as any NYC crime boss and Lou is in way over his pin-striped head. Because not only will Holt do anything to protect his illicit booze operation, he'll stop at nothing to protect a much darker family secret…a bloody, supernatural secret that must never see the light of day…or better still, the light of the full moon.