Brian K Vaughan & Niko Henrichon's Spectators Gets An Image Collection

Brian K Vaughan and Niko Henrichon's Spectators comic book webseries gets an Image Comics collection in June 2025

Spectators, an adult webseries, expands into a 340-page hardcover edition.

The graphic novel offers a supernatural romance exploring sex and violence.

Features stunning art by Niko Henrichon and a new cover design by Fonografiks.

Brian K Vaughan and Niko Henrichon have been serialising Spectators, their adult graphic novel on Exploding Giraffe through Substack over the last three years. It will now be published in a complete hardcover form, in June 2025, from Image Comics. Vaughan wrote on substack earlier this month, saying "over the past few weeks, Niko, our intrepid letterer/logo designer Fonografiks, and I have been hard at work revising and expanding our 340-page epic (Niko has drawn a few new incredible double-page spreads for pacing purposes, but nothing that significantly alters the story you may have already read). This complete standalone collection will be coming in print from our friends at Image Comics later this year, with several international editions from our global publishing partners arriving shortly thereafter. We'll fill you in with more specifics in our next dispatch, but for now, I wanted to show off this absolutely stunning new cover from Niko and Fonografiks"

Here's the listing from Image Comics' June 2025 solicits and solicitations, as well as a preview of the completed book;

SPECTATORS HC

STORY BRIAN K. VAUGHAN

ART / COVER A NIKO HENRICHON

TRIM SIZE: 5.9" x 9.2"

Putting the "graphic" back in graphic novel, this unconventional supernatural romance takes a hard look at sex and violence, and the very different ways we obsessively watch both. Hundreds of years in the future, New York City is haunted by many ghosts, including a voyeuristic woman who died in our present day and a mysterious gun-toting man from the distant past. Normally solo travelers, these two specters meet each other just in time to observe what might be the end of the (living) world. Three years in the making, this lavishly hand-painted epic is the most ambitious collaboration yet between Pride of Baghdad artist NIKO HENRICHON and SAGA writer BRIAN K. VAUGHAN.

SEPT. 10 344 PAGES FC M $29.99

