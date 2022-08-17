Britain's Muslim Spider-Man Fights Dragons During Ramadan

Earth-834 along the Spider-Man multiverse gives us a new Spider-Man UK, based in London, and created by Ramzee and Ruairi Coleman for today's Edge Of Spider-Verse #2. British comics creator and playwright Ramzee, with his first Marvel comic, will be signing copies at Forbidden Planet in London's Shaftesbury Avenue store on Saturday. And this parallel London has some similarities and some differences. They get the Windsor line opening in London rather than the Edinburgh, and have a Mayor Sweeney rather than a Mayor Khan. Sweeney, after Sweeney Todd, of course. Odds are he's called Todd Sweeney.

But if London no longer has a Muslim mayor, they make up for it with a Muslim Spider-Man, Zarina, who works for WHO, the Weird Happenings Organisation, invented by Chris Claremont and Alan Davis for Excalibur, and based on Doctor Who and UNIT.

Although, right now she is fasting for Ramadan., so playing Frost Giant Fortnite. And has an electrical-based power set, when she gets to use it. And that's when the dragons hit.

Spider-UK steps up.

Brigadier Alysande Stuart and her twin brother, professor Alistaire Stuart, were the founders of WHO, and based on Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart of Docto Who. In the Marvel Universe, the Brigadier died in Excalibur, in this world she is very much alive. And Spider-UK's boss. And in this version of London, they have fire hydrants at street level rather than underground. Clearly New York has had an effect.

And Alistair Stuart says "spiffing" in this world as well. He's basically a human version of Doctor Who for WHO. And Ramzee clearly loves his Claremont and Davis Excalibur, as much as Tini Howard does.

And as Spider-UK deals with the effects of fasting on her performance. And yes, there is notability on a Muslim British superhero fighting a dragon, in the fashion of St George, the Christian patron saint of England, but who was also used as a central patriotic figure in the Crusades.

However George is included in some Muslim texts as a prophetic figure and martyr, and one who is repeatedly resurrected. Maybe he should be the patron saint of Krakoa next?

Although Spider-UK might want to avoid resurrection if she can help it…

And she even gets a trip to the Spider-Man Cartoon strip universe. This Multiverse gets everywhere…

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JUN220956

(W) Dan Slott, Various (A) Ig Guara, Various (CA) Josemaria Casanovas

IN THIS ISSUE: SPIDER-GWEN! THE NEW SPIDER-UK! MINI-SPIDEY! And get to know your antagonist for this huge story! RATED T+In Shops: Aug 17, 2022 SRP: $4.99