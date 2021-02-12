Brockton Mckinney Films Tankers #1 by Robert Venditti, Juan Jose Ryp

Robert Venditti tweets "Documentary filmmaker Brockton Mckinney takes you behind the scenes for a detailed look at my creative process. Order the new Bad Idea series TANKERS today, so the dinosaurs won't have died for nothing."

The two-minute video for Tankers by Robert Venditti and Juan Jose Ryp is right here.

And Bleeding Cool has an extended preview from the first 40-page Tankers #1 from Bad Idea ahead of its April 2021 launch.

The CEO of global energy conglomerate Greenleaf Oil has just discovered a terrifying secret: the planet only has a decade or less of petroleum left before it's gone forever. But he has a plan to make sure his great-great grandchildren can continue to generate maximum shareholder value – and secure his own legacy in the process. Rather than develop a game-changing renewable energy source through the power of corporate innovation, Greenleaf has perfected the next best thing – time travel (duh) – so that a team of six field-rat contractors armed to the teeth in individually customized mech suits can go back to the Cretaceous Period, tweak the trajectory of the meteor that killed the dinosaurs, and give mankind another 500 millennia worth of oil reserves. What could go wrong? Only all of human history, of course – because when Greenleaf's team of Tankers come home, they'll discover that not only did the dinosaurs never die out, they've kept evolving for another 60 million years…and they're more pissed off than ever.

TANKERS #1

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art by JUAN JOSE RYP

Colors by ANDREW DALHOUSE

Cover by LEWIS LaROSA with LAURA MARTIN

PLUS: An All-New BAD IDEA B-SIDE

THREE ISSUES | BI-MONTHLY

$5.99 EACH | 40 PGS. | RATED T+ | ON SALE APRIL 7, 2021