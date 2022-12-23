Bryan Hitch Draws King Kong Comic For Dynamite March 2023 Solicits

Alex Cox and Bryan Hitch, the man whose work heavily influenced the look of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, are creating a new King Kong comic for Dynamite Entertainment, quite a departure for both, set during World War II as a German U-boat crashes on Skull Island and the German armed forces have to deal with very large gorilla indeed. Nomimages yet but I am sure they are forthcoming. Here is a look at the full Dynamite March 2023 solicits and solicitations. Kong Vs Nazis, here we come.

KONG GREAT WAR #1 CVR A HITCH

DYNAMITE

JAN230578

JAN230579 – KONG GREAT WAR #1 CVR B FRANK – 3.99

JAN230580 – KONG GREAT WAR #1 CVR C DEVITO – 3.99

JAN230581 – KONG GREAT WAR #1 CVR D BLANK AUTHENTIX – 4.99

JAN230582 – KONG GREAT WAR #1 CVR E 10 COPY INCV FRANK B&W – 3.99

JAN230583 – KONG GREAT WAR #1 CVR F 10 COPY INCV HITCH B&W – 3.99

JAN230584 – KONG GREAT WAR #1 CVR G 15 COPY INCV DEVITO VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230585 – KONG GREAT WAR #1 CVR H 20 COPY INCV FRANK VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230586 – KONG GREAT WAR #1 CVR I HITCH METAL PREMIUM – 100

(W) Alex Cox (CA) Bryan Hitch

The World at War! While men of all nations fight on foreign shores, an Imperial German U-Boat is lost at sea! The crew now faces terror beyond imagination! Monsters from creation's dawn! Gruesome, blood-stained death from above and below! Impossible beasts, reigning by fear and violence in the South Pacific! And looming over all, the gargantuan ape-god that knows no master! These brave men have faced death before, but now they must contend with…Kong!

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DEJAH THORIS (2023) #1 CVR A LEIRIX

DYNAMITE

JAN230542

JAN230543 – DEJAH THORIS (2023) #1 CVR B LINSNER – 3.99

JAN230544 – DEJAH THORIS (2023) #1 CVR C YOON – 3.99

JAN230545 – DEJAH THORIS (2023) #1 CVR D PUEBLA – 3.99

JAN230546 – DEJAH THORIS (2023) #1 CVR E SWAY – 3.99

JAN230547 – DEJAH THORIS (2023) #1 CVR F COSPLAY – 3.99

JAN230548 – DEJAH THORIS (2023) #1 CVR G HOPE – 3.99

JAN230549 – DEJAH THORIS (2023) #1 CVR H BLANK AUTHENTIX – 4.99

JAN230550 – DEJAH THORIS (2023) #1 CVR I 10 COPY INCV SWAY LINE ART – 3.99

JAN230551 – DEJAH THORIS (2023) #1 CVR J 15 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART – 3.99

JAN230552 – DEJAH THORIS (2023) #1 CVR K 20 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230553 – DEJAH THORIS (2023) #1 CVR L 25 COPY INCV YOON VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230554 – DEJAH THORIS (2023) #1 CVR M 30 COPY INCV SWAY VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230555 – DEJAH THORIS (2023) #1 CVR N 40 COPY INCV PUEBLA VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230556 – DEJAH THORIS (2023) #1 CVR O LEIRIX PREMIUM METAL – 100

JAN230557 – DEJAH THORIS (2023) #1 CVR P LEIRIX LTD VIRGIN – 50

JAN230558 – DEJAH THORIS (2023) #1 CVR Q LINSNER LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Chuck Brown (A) Emiliana Pinna (CA) Leirix

An all-new vision of A Princess of Mars! Eisner Award-winning writer Chuck Brown (Bitter Root) and stellar artist Emiliana Pinna (Red Sonja) present Dehah Thoris, a tale set before the events of Edgar Rice Burroughs' first classic novel. Young Princess Dejah has lived a sheltered existence, growing up behind vast palace walls, guarded by Helium's greatest warriors. But when the entire royal family is attacked by horrific Kaldane Martians, Dejah narrowly escapes into the wilds of Barsoom, with no recourse but to strike out on a quest to save her kingdom…

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

JOHN CARTER OF MARS TP

DYNAMITE

JAN230559

(W) Chuck Brown (A) George Kambadais (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon

Soldier. Outcast. Husband. Hero.

Award-winning author CHUCK BROWN (Bitter Root, Aquamen) and dynamic illustrator GEORGE KAMBADAIS (Firefly) present a bold vision of a classic science fiction hero!

It is the year 1919. An asteroid of pure NINTH hurtles towards Earth. Its teeming power slowly melds the people of Earth to Mars, and Mars to Earth. John Carter is RIPPED from everything he knows, powerless and confused, suddenly in battle with Martian Apes…in Virginia.

Strap in for full-octane adventure every month…in JOHN CARTER OF MARS!

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 19.99

ROCKETMAN & ROCKETGIRL ONE SHOT CVR A LEIRIX

DYNAMITE

JAN230587

(W) Jacob Edgar (A) Jordi Perez (CA) Leirix

New York City, 1940! Masked bank robbers are making a helicopter getaway, and Rocketman and Rocketgirl are on the case! But after failing to apprehend the thieves, the team uncovers a more complex conspiracy… Nazis hell-bent on stealing rocket technology for themselves! It's super-charged thrills from Jacob Edgar (The Ones) and Jordi Perez (Firefly)!

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 4.99

ROCKETMAN & ROCKETGIRL ONE SHOT CVR B EDGAR

ROCKETMAN & ROCKETGIRL ONE SHOT CVR C SPALLETTA

ROCKETMAN & ROCKETGIRL ONE SHOT CVR D 10 COPY INCV SPALLETTA

ROCKETMAN & ROCKETGIRL ONE SHOT CVR E 20 COPY INCV EDGAR

ROCKETMAN & ROCKETGIRL ONE SHOT CVR F 25 COPY INCV LEIRIX

PIERCE BROWN RED RISING SON OF ARES HC VOL 03

DYNAMITE

JAN230612

JAN230613 – PIERCE BROWN RED RISING SON OF ARES SGN ED HC VOL 03 – 39.99

(W) Pierce Brown, Rik Hoskin (A / CA) Kewber Baal

The third and final book in the Red Rising Graphic Novel series is here! The last two entries into the Sons of Ares had Fitchner on his heels. In the first, he was driven by love and desperation to save his wife Brynn before her execution at the hands of the Board of Quality Control. Then, in book two, Fitchner went head to head with both of his early allies – Arturius and Quicksilver. His wrath left Arturius dead and set back Quicksilver's dream of expanding exploration and human habitation to other stars. In Forbidden Song, Ares may not always be in control. But he has a plan – and it's a doozy. FORBIDDEN SONG is one part Ocean's 11, one part Les Miserable, and it sets the fuse for the Rising that Darrow will inherit.

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 24.99

DARKWING DUCK #3 CVR A LEIRIX

DYNAMITE

JAN230614

JAN230615 – DARKWING DUCK #3 CVR B ANDOLFO – 3.99

JAN230616 – DARKWING DUCK #3 CVR C EDGAR – 3.99

JAN230617 – DARKWING DUCK #3 CVR D FORSTNER – 3.99

JAN230618 – DARKWING DUCK #3 CVR E KAMBADAIS – 3.99

JAN230619 – DARKWING DUCK #3 CVR F 10 COPY INCV LAURO ORIGINAL – 3.99

JAN230620 – DARKWING DUCK #3 CVR G 10 COPY INCV MOORE MODERN ICON 1991 – 3.99

JAN230621 – DARKWING DUCK #3 CVR H 15 COPY INCV LEIRIX B&W – 3.99

JAN230622 – DARKWING DUCK #3 CVR I 20 COPY INCV ANDOLFO B&W – 3.99

JAN230623 – DARKWING DUCK #3 CVR J 25 COPY INCV LAURO VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230624 – DARKWING DUCK #3 CVR K 30 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE – 3.99

JAN230625 – DARKWING DUCK #3 CVR L 40 COPY INCV EDGAR VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230626 – DARKWING DUCK #3 CVR M 50 COPY INCV MOORE MODERN ICON VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230627 – DARKWING DUCK #3 CVR N 75 COPY INCV LAURO VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230628 – DARKWING DUCK #3 CVR O 100 COPY INCV KAMBADAIS VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230629 – DARKWING DUCK #3 CVR P 200 COPY INCV FORSTNER VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230630 – DARKWING DUCK #3 CVR Q LEIRIX METAL PREMIUM – 100

JAN230631 – DARKWING DUCK #3 CVR R LEIRIX LTD VIRGIN – 50

JAN230632 – DARKWING DUCK #3 CVR S ANDOLFO LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Amanda Deibert (A) Carlo Lauro (CA) Leirix

Darkwing Duck…retired?! Mild-mannered Drake Mallard has had a crisis of conscience, and decides to hang up his cape and cowl in order to be a good dad to daughter Goslyn. But non-superhero life is not an easy thing for Drake to slip into…especially since he's convinced the conniving MORGANA to settle down with him into (boring) suburban living!

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR A FACSIMILE

DYNAMITE

JAN230633

(W) John Blair Moore (A) George Wildman (A / CA) John Blair Moore

Reprinting the first comics appearance of Darkwing Duck! He is the terror that flaps in the night – and he's working overtime to keep the city of St. Canard safe! But if there's one thing Darkwing Duck wants, it's to face off against a really big villain. Enter Taurus Bulba, an oversized criminal who's planning to steal the mysterious weapon called the Ramrod from a heavily armed train. Darkwing has one chance to foil Bulba's plans – and whether his new pal, Launchpad McQuack, will be a help or a hindrance is anyone's guess.

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR B FACSIMILE BLANK AUTHENTIX

DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR C FACSIMILE 10 COPY INCV MOORE

DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR D FACSIMILE GOLD FOIL LOGO

DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR E FACSIMILE PURPLE FOIL LOGO

GARGOYLES #4 CVR A NAKAYAMA

DYNAMITE

JAN230638

JAN230639 – GARGOYLES #4 CVR B CONNER – 3.99

JAN230640 – GARGOYLES #4 CVR C PARRILLO – 3.99

JAN230641 – GARGOYLES #4 CVR D LEIRIX – 3.99

JAN230642 – GARGOYLES #4 CVR E LEE – 3.99

JAN230643 – GARGOYLES #4 CVR F FLEECS & FORSTNER – 3.99

JAN230644 – GARGOYLES #4 CVR G 10 COPY INCV KAMBADAIS ORIGINAL – 3.99

JAN230645 – GARGOYLES #4 CVR H 10 COPY INCV CONNER MODERN ICON – 3.99

JAN230646 – GARGOYLES #4 CVR I 15 COPY INCV NAKAYAMA B&W – 3.99

JAN230647 – GARGOYLES #4 CVR J 20 COPY INCV KAMBADAIS VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230648 – GARGOYLES #4 CVR K 25 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE – 3.99

JAN230649 – GARGOYLES #4 CVR L 30 COPY INCV FLEECS & FORSTNER VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230650 – GARGOYLES #4 CVR M 40 COPY INCV CONNER MODERN ICON VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230651 – GARGOYLES #4 CVR N 50 COPY INCV PARRILLO VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230652 – GARGOYLES #4 CVR O 75 COPY INCV LEIRIX VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230653 – GARGOYLES #4 CVR P 100 COPY INCV LEE VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230654 – GARGOYLES #4 CVR Q NAKAYAMA METAL PREMIUM – 100

JAN230655 – GARGOYLES #4 CVR R NAKAYAMA LTD VIRGIN – 50

JAN230656 – GARGOYLES #4 CVR S CONNER LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Greg Weisman (A) George Kambadais (CA) David Nakayama

Dino Dracon has just been released from prison. Determined to take over the new York underworld, Dino won't let anyone – human or Gargoyle – stand in his way! So when Goliath and Hudson go out on their nightly patrol, they're in for a couple of extremely nasty surprises!

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS SLIME AGAIN #2 CVR A SIMKO

DYNAMITE

JAN230657

JAN230658 – MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS SLIME AGAIN #2 CVR B CROSBY – 3.99

JAN230659 – MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS SLIME AGAIN #2 CVR C POSTER AR – 4.99

JAN230660 – MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS SLIME AGAIN #2 CVR D 10 COPY I – 4.99

JAN230661 – MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS SLIME AGAIN #2 CVR E 20 COPY I – 3.99

JAN230662 – MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS SLIME AGAIN #2 CVR F 25 COPY I – 3.99

JAN230663 – MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS SLIME AGAIN #2 CVR G 30 COPY I – 3.99

JAN230664 – MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS SLIME AGAIN #2 CVR H 40 COPY I – 4.99

JAN230665 – MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS SLIME AGAIN #2 CVR K SIMKO LTD – 50

(W) Sholly Fisch (A) Jason Crosby (CA) Joe Simko

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the comic shop… For over three decades, Madballs and GPK have both been known as the "grossest of the gross", co-ruling counterculture with their pun-heavy names and subversive humor. This all-new limited series event features the first time these two delightfully crude forces have ever met! Your freaky favorites, the Madballs and Garbage Pail Kids, are at it again. But this time, the chaos can't be confined to a single neighborhood as we trace the entire history of Madballs-GPK feud – bursting (and oozing) out across the ages! In this issue: Arrrh, mateys! Weigh anchor for horrible hijinks on the high seas as the Madballs set sail for a pirate adventure with Skullface on their flag and…well, never mind what's on the poop deck. Plus: Italy in the 16th Century: The Sistine Chapel needs a paint job…and the GPK and Madballs both want the gig! There's only one way to choose: a no-holds-barred paint-off! Written by Sholly Fisch, each issue features three incredible covers: Legendary Garbage Pail Kids (and Mad!) artist Joe Simko, series artist Jason Crosby and a special Ken Haeser Vintage Fight Poster, created especially for this momentous meeting of the (depraved) minds!

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #2 CVR A ANACLETO

DYNAMITE

JAN230666

JAN230667 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #2 CVR B LINSNER – 3.99

JAN230668 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #2 CVR C KAYANAN – 3.99

JAN230669 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #2 CVR D DIAZ – 3.99

JAN230670 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #2 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

JAN230671 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #2 CVR F 10 COPY INCV TURNER B&W – 3.99

JAN230672 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #2 CVR G 15 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE AR – 3.99

JAN230673 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #2 CVR H 20 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230674 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #2 CVR I 25 COPY INCV DIAZ VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230675 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #2 CVR J 25 COPY INCV KAYANAN VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230676 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #2 CVR K ANACLETO LTD VIRGIN – 50

JAN230677 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #2 CVR L LINSNER LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Michael Sta. Maria (CA) Jay Anacleto

Vampirella is dead, which comes as a real surprise to Vampirella. Women dressed as Vampi are being found murdered in Los Angeles, and Lilith, Vampirella's vampire-sorceress mom, has joined forces with her prodigy Victory to hunt down the obvious suspect-Draculina! Meanwhile, Vampirette, Draculina's preteen alt-self, experiences her first crush while Levi, the mysterious sea hybrid, pursues his agenda of vengeance against them all.

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #2 CVR A CHEW

DYNAMITE

JAN230678

JAN230679 – BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #2 CVR B CELINA – 3.99

JAN230680 – BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #2 CVR C VIGONTE – 3.99

JAN230681 – BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #2 CVR D MUSABEKOV – 3.99

JAN230682 – BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #2 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

JAN230683 – BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #2 CVR F 10 COPY INCV BROXTON – 3.99

JAN230684 – BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #2 CVR G 10 COPY INCV FOREST B – 10

JAN230685 – BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #2 CVR H 20 COPY INCV COSPLAY – 3.99

JAN230686 – BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #2 CVR I 25 COPY INCV VIGONTE – 3.99

JAN230687 – BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #2 CVR J 30 COPY INCV CELINA V – 3.99

JAN230688 – BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #2 CVR K CHEW LTD VIRGIN – 50

JAN230689 – BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #2 CVR L MUSABEKOV LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Sarah Hoyt (A) Riccardo Bogani (CA) Derrick Chew

Out of the fire and into… what, exactly? Barbarella has managed to escape the home world of the Architects, but now she finds herself on a once-thriving world long ago reclaimed by nature and a people forever reduced to helpless foragers. But there's something else hidden on this world as well, an armed resistance, brought together to avenge the countless victims of the Architects. Meanwhile, Vix–left behind on the home world–now finds herself on the receiving end of some very dangerous questions. Prepare yourself for an exclusive look inside the brain of Vix, or at least the brain of Vix on drugs!

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

PURGATORI MUST DIE #3 CVR A TURNER

DYNAMITE

JAN230691

JAN230692 – PURGATORI MUST DIE #3 CVR B LINSNER – 3.99

JAN230693 – PURGATORI MUST DIE #3 CVR C FUSO – 3.99

JAN230694 – PURGATORI MUST DIE #3 CVR D SARRASECA – 3.99

JAN230695 – PURGATORI MUST DIE #3 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

JAN230696 – PURGATORI MUST DIE #3 CVR F 5 COPY INCV TURNER B&W – 3.99

JAN230697 – PURGATORI MUST DIE #3 CVR G 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230698 – PURGATORI MUST DIE #3 CVR H 15 COPY INCV SARRASECA VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230699 – PURGATORI MUST DIE #3 CVR I 20 COPY INCV FUSO VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230700 – PURGATORI MUST DIE #3 CVR J 25 COPY INCV LINSNER VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230701 – PURGATORI MUST DIE #3 CVR O TURNER LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Ray Fawkes (A) Alvaro Sarraseca (CA) Collette Turner

Purgatori's in paradise! For real, it's the Garden of Eden with all of God's favorite creations. Vampirella, Lilith, and all her dearest frenemies might be on the outside clawing to get in and kill her, but they'll never pull that off, right? And there happen to be some surprising monsters already in the Garden, but they'll leave her alone, right? Or will they? Here's a hint: Purgatori is in actual real trouble now. Actual this-could-be-how-she-dies trouble.

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BOYS BUTCHER BAKER CANDLESTICK MAKER VIRGIN ART METAL CVR (M

DYNAMITE

JAN230702

(W) Garth Ennis (A / CA) Darick Robertson

The story of Billy Butcher, the Boys' mysterious leader, is told at last. From the backstreets of London's East End to the carnage of the Falklands War, from the heights of love to the depths of tragedy, the most violent man in comics reveals the terrible nature of the forces that drive him. And when he's done, he'll be ready… to finish things once and for all.

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 100

BOYS HEROGASM VIRGIN ART HOLOFOIL CVR (MR)

DYNAMITE

JAN230703

(W) Garth Ennis (A / CA) Darick Robertson

Have you ever wondered what really happens during crossovers? The Seven, Payback, Teenage Kix, Fantastico and every other supe on Earth team up for an annual event like no other… and where the supes go, can a certain "five complications and a dog" be far behind? Vought-American prepare to make their move, in a story that will change the world of the Boys forever: Herogasm #1.

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 125

BOYS HIGHLAND LADDIE VIRGIN ART METAL CVR (MR)

DYNAMITE

JAN230704

(W) Garth Ennis (A) John McCrea, Keith Burns (CA) Darick Robertson

Everyone's favorite pint-sized Scotsman gets his own origin story! Mind reeling from recent events in The Boys, Wee Hughie heads home to Auchterladle – the semi-idyllic Scottish seaside town where he grew up. All Hughie wants is some time to himself, to return to the bosom of family and friends, and get his head together after two years of unimaginable chaos. But our hero's luck has always been more cloud than silver lining, and the familiar surroundings he craves are not all they might be. You can go home again – but with old pals warped beyond recognition and strangers in town up to no good, whether or not you should is another matter entirely…

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 100

BOYS HIGHLAND LADDIE VIRGIN ART HOLOFOIL CVR (MR)

DYNAMITE

JAN230705

(W) Garth Ennis (A) John McCrea, Keith Burns (CA) Darick Robertson

Everyone's favorite pint-sized Scotsman gets his own origin story! Mind reeling from recent events in The Boys, Wee Hughie heads home to Auchterladle – the semi-idyllic Scottish seaside town where he grew up. All Hughie wants is some time to himself, to return to the bosom of family and friends, and get his head together after two years of unimaginable chaos. But our hero's luck has always been more cloud than silver lining, and the familiar surroundings he craves are not all they might be. You can go home again – but with old pals warped beyond recognition and strangers in town up to no good, whether or not you should is another matter entirely…

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 125

CHERISH #5 CVR A SAYGER

DYNAMITE

JAN230712

JAN230713 – CHERISH #5 CVR B TEMPLESMITH – 3.99

JAN230714 – CHERISH #5 CVR C LEE – 3.99

JAN230715 – CHERISH #5 CVR D MCCORMACK – 3.99

JAN230716 – CHERISH #5 CVR E 10 COPY INCV SAYGER B&W – 3.99

JAN230717 – CHERISH #5 CVR F 10 COPY INCV MCCORMACK VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230718 – CHERISH #5 CVR G 15 COPY INCV LEE VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230719 – CHERISH #5 CVR H 15 COPY INCV TEMPLESMITH VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230720 – CHERISH #5 CVR I SAYGER LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Katana Collins (A) Gabriel Caitano (CA) Stuart Sayger

Dynamite Entertainment proudly presents to you a brand new series by bestselling author Katana Collins and rising star artist Gabriel Caitano, Cherish, featuring designs by Marc Silvestri. When the blood on the boardroom floor moves from metaphorical, to literal… After all of these years of training and planning, Cherish has finally come face to face with her father's killer. Though she has prepared herself physically for this encounter, the revelations leading up to this have rocked her to her core. Will she be able to put her emotions aside and do what has to be done? And will Connor ever forgive her?Cherish is the story of a young woman, Amelia Fellows, who witnessed the betrayal and murder of her father at the hands of those he once trusted. Unfortunately for Amelia, the people behind her father's death are some of the richest, most powerful people in the world. If Amelia wants justice for her father, she'll have to get it herself as the well-armed high-tech vigilante, Cherish.

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

LORD OF THE JUNGLE #5 CVR A TAN

DYNAMITE

JAN230721

JAN230722 – LORD OF THE JUNGLE #5 CVR B PANOSIAN – 3.99

JAN230723 – LORD OF THE JUNGLE #5 CVR C BURNS – 3.99

JAN230724 – LORD OF THE JUNGLE #5 CVR D MORITAT – 3.99

JAN230725 – LORD OF THE JUNGLE #5 CVR E TORRE – 3.99

JAN230726 – LORD OF THE JUNGLE #5 CVR F 10 COPY INCV PANOSIAN VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230727 – LORD OF THE JUNGLE #5 CVR G 10 COPY INCV TORRE VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230728 – LORD OF THE JUNGLE #5 CVR H 15 COPY INCV MORITAT VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230729 – LORD OF THE JUNGLE #5 CVR I 15 COPY INCV BURNS VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230730 – LORD OF THE JUNGLE #5 CVR J TAN LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Dan Jurgens (A) Benito Gallego (CA) Philip Tan

In order to save his tribe of apes and other wildlife from being hauled back to England, Tarzan will journey to the Valley of Mists. Shaw's real goal is to see of the Legend of Lost Jewels is true, and if so, to retrieve them and enrich himself. But… who… and what kind of threat will Tarzan find in the Valley?

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

RED SONJA HELL SONJA #4 CVR A LINSNER

DYNAMITE

JAN230731

JAN230732 – RED SONJA HELL SONJA #4 CVR B MOSS – 3.99

JAN230733 – RED SONJA HELL SONJA #4 CVR C SPALLETTA – 3.99

JAN230734 – RED SONJA HELL SONJA #4 CVR D PUEBLA – 3.99

JAN230735 – RED SONJA HELL SONJA #4 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

JAN230736 – RED SONJA HELL SONJA #4 CVR F 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230737 – RED SONJA HELL SONJA #4 CVR G 10 COPY INCV PUEBLA VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230738 – RED SONJA HELL SONJA #4 CVR H 15 COPY INCV MOSS VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230739 – RED SONJA HELL SONJA #4 CVR I 20 COPY INCV SPALLETTA VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230740 – RED SONJA HELL SONJA #4 CVR J LINSNER LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Jordan Clark (A) Miriana Puglia (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

Reality comes undone in the shocking finale of Red Sonja/Hell Sonja. Having come face to face with the Black Void, each Sonja is faced with a cosmic truth that will change them forever. Is there life after madness? And what will it cost?

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SIRENS GATE #4 CVR A MAER

DYNAMITE

JAN230741

JAN230742 – SIRENS GATE #4 CVR B 10 COPY INCV MAER VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230743 – SIRENS GATE #4 CVR C 15 COPY INCV GARZA ORIGINAL – 3.99

JAN230744 – SIRENS GATE #4 CVR D 20 COPY INCV SUNGH ORIGINAL – 3.99

(W) Shannon Maer (A / CA) Shannon Maer

A thirst for blood is in the air as the wolves seek justice for the death of one of their own. As she yearns to leave everything behind her, Tara struggles with the feelings of responsibility for Michael. After all, he is only in danger for choosing to save her life.

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #11 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

JAN230745

JAN230746 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #11 CVR B SEGOVIA – 3.99

JAN230747 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #11 CVR C YOON – 3.99

JAN230748 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #11 CVR D LAU – 3.99

JAN230749 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #11 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

JAN230750 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #11 CVR F 10 COPY INCV TIMM MODERN ICON – 3.99

JAN230751 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #11 CVR G 15 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230752 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #11 CVR H 20 COPY INCV SEGOVIA B&W – 3.99

JAN230753 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #11 CVR I 25 COPY INCV LAU VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230754 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #11 CVR J 30 COPY INCV SEGOVIA VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230755 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #11 CVR K PARRILLO VIRGIN LTD – 50

JAN230756 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #11 CVR L YOON VIRGIN LTD – 50

(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Having fulfilled her role of in Vengeance, Vampirella is now posed to Strike in an all-new series arising from the post-apocalyptic ashes of Dynamite's Vengeance of Vampirella series! It has been fifteen years since the death of Mistress Nyx and the world in slowly recovering, but this isn't a world that we've ever seen before. This is a world where the natural, and the supernatural have merged to create a dangerous new place-A world very much in need of Vampirella. Something inhuman stalks the streets of Sepulcher City, hungry for the lives of the innocent. But the murderer has made a very bad mistake when killing someone close to Vampirella. The Danse Macabre's finest agent is out for revenge, hunting in the most monstrous part of the city called the Menagerie in search of a mysterious monster before it kills again. Enter the world of Vampirella Strikes under a series of amazing artist by returning superstars Lucio Parrillo, Stephen Segovia, Jonathan Lau, Junggeun Yoon, and another stunning cosplay cover – featuring Dizzymslizzyy as Vampirella!

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #5 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

JAN230757

JAN230758 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #5 CVR B LINSNER – 3.99

JAN230759 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #5 CVR C BEACH – 3.99

JAN230760 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #5 CVR D MOSS – 3.99

JAN230761 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #5 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

JAN230762 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #5 CVR F 10 COPY INCV PARRILLO TINT – 3.99

JAN230763 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #5 CVR G 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230764 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #5 CVR H 15 COPY INCV BEACH VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230765 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #5 CVR I 20 COPY INCV MOSS VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230766 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #5 CVR J 25 COPY INCV LINSNER VIRGIN – 3.99

JAN230767 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #5 CVR K PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Alessandro Ranaldi (CA) Lucio Parrillo

THE STUNNING FINALE! Are Sonja and Vampi able to set aside their grudges long enough for the greater good…or will their worst instincts result in mindless savagery, and the death of a universe?

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99