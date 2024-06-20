Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Bulgilhan Press, september 2024

Bulgilhan Press Joins Lunar Distribution For September 2024 Solicits

Bulgilhan Press owned and operated by Zach Clemente is a small press publisher that has come to Lunar Distribution this month.

Article Summary Bulgilhan Press joins Lunar Distribution for Sept 2024 comics.

Zach Clemente's publishing brings sinister-themed storytelling.

Featuring titles like The King's Warrior & A Night Ride to the Day.

Appearances at Chicago Expo in August, SPX in Bethesda in September.

THE KING'S WARRIOR BY HUAHUA ZHU For readers 16+

A mighty warrior in the service of a great King is charged with vanquishing the kingdom's final threat, a powerful and evil alchemist. Promised that she will finally be freed alongside her brother once the deed is done, her blade will not stop and the blood of beasts will run. The King's Warrior is a brooding sword and sorcery comic by artist Huahua Zhu that follows a mighty warrior who is bonded to a Lionsteed – a fearsome beast – in a perilous compellingly-realized world where monsters roam, spreading infection to unsuspecting people. Together, they set off through desolate lands to complete one final task… Full Color / 74 pages / $15.00 / 6.1 x 8.3 in / Hardcover FOC Date: 8/28/24

A NIGHT RIDE TO THE DAY BY BREEZE HU For readers 16+

A tired salesman and a grieving girl meet by chance in a desert, each of them lost and alone in their waking dreams. Fate – or something like it – brings them together to navigate the maze-like city of Lynbo and unravel the truth of the past that's haunting them. A Night Ride to the Day is a magnificently kaleidoscopic comic by artist Breeze Hu that invites us to join teenage girl Dizzy and middle-aged man Salesman on their feverish late-night journey through a seemingly stuck in time labyrinthine city of lights and distractions in the hopes of finding answer to the question "why continue?". A Night Ride to the Day is a surrealist drama about coming to terms with one's life and the world around them is reminiscent of stories like Drive My Car by Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe as well as works by Satoshi Kon.

Full Color / 100 pages / $15.00 / 6.7 x 9.5 in / Softcover FOC Date: 8/28/24

