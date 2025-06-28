Posted in: Comics, Manga, Yen Press | Tagged: Cardcaptor Sakura, Chobits, CLAMP Official Art Books, Clover, kodansha usa, Kuro, manga, shiro, xxxHOLiC, Yen Press

CLAMP Official Art Books Coming from Yen Press and Kodansha USA

Two CLAMP Official Artbooks, SHIRO and KURO, showcasing CLAMP's 30-year manga career, will be published by Yen Press and Kodansha USA.

These art books collect over 200 rare and classic illustrations, including work from RG Veda to Cardcaptor Sakura.

The books were created for the CLAMP Exhibition in Tokyo, featuring art from manga, anime, and rare merchandise.

Fans can look forward to full-color artwork, never-before-seen pieces, and showcase of CLAMP’s iconic style.

Yen Press and Kodansha USA announced they will be publishing two CLAMP Official Art Books for release this November. The art books, named KURO (which will be published by Yen Press) and SHIRO (which will be published by Kodansha), were created as companions to the CLAMP Exhibition that ran at The National Art Center in Tokyo, Japan, from July 2024 to September 2024 and feature the more than 200 original drawings displayed. In case you were wondering and you don't know Japanese, "kuro" means "black" and "shiro" means "white", so the two art books showcase the two sides of CLAMP's creative output over the years.

Originally founded in the 1980s, CLAMP is the creative group of women behind some of the most beloved classic manga, including Cardcaptor Sakura, CLOVER, Chobits, and xxxHOLiC, all available now in English from Kodansha USA, and Tokyo Babylon, which was re-released by Yen Press beginning in 2023. The CLAMP Official Art Books go through the iconic journey of CLAMP and are must-haves for fans. CLAMP have been a major part of manga and anime culture since their 1990s with their many manga and anime series, as well as their character designs for many more series. Their distinctive art style always created not only a look but a vibe that fans could always identify.

The two CLAMP Official Artbooks SHIRO and KURO showcase stunning art spanning a legendary career of more than 30 years. Each book contains elaborate full-color pieces from fan-favorite series from CLAMP's commercial debut, RG Veda, as well as Tokyo Babylon, Cardcaptor Sakura, Tsubasa: Reservoir Chronicle, and many more. In addition to the manga and anime, the art comes from a variety of additional rarities, such as magazine bonuses, video games, telephone cards, and other official merchandise and communications, including pieces created just for the exhibition and these art books! The publication dates will be announced soon.

