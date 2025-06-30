Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: wolverine

Ultimate Wolverine #7 Preview: Weapon or Wolverine? Limbo Knows

Logan's identity crisis reaches new heights in Ultimate Wolverine #7 as Colossus, Magik and Omega Red fight to keep their prized weapon under control.

Article Summary Ultimate Wolverine #7 hits stores on July 2nd, featuring Logan's identity crisis in Limbo

Colossus, Magik, and Omega Red struggle to control their prized weapon: Wolverine

Ultimate Magik reveals the depth of her power in this thrilling new issue

…IN LIMBO? Has the OPPOSITION finally helped Logan reclaim his identity? But what lengths will COLOSSUS, MAGIK and OMEGA RED go to keep their prized weapon? And don't miss Ultimate MAGIK revealing the depth of her power!

Ultimate Wolverine #7

by Christopher Condon & Alessandro Cappuccio, cover by Alessandro Cappuccio

…IN LIMBO? Has the OPPOSITION finally helped Logan reclaim his identity? But what lengths will COLOSSUS, MAGIK and OMEGA RED go to keep their prized weapon? And don't miss Ultimate MAGIK revealing the depth of her power!

Marvel | Ultimate Universe

6.63"W x 10.22"H x 0.07"D (16.8 x 26.0 x 0.2 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Jul 02, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621050300711

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960621050300716 – ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #7 FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621050300721 – ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #7 LUCIO PARRILLO VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

