Marvel And The Unpublished Ironheart Comic Book Series

Marvel Comics and the Unpublished Riri Williams, The Invincible Ironheart, by Stephanie Williams and Jim Towe

I reported in May 2023, courtesy of leaked Marvel Comics August 2023 solicits, that we were to be getting a new solo comic book for Riri Williams, The Invincible Ironheart, by Stephanie Williams and Jim Towe from Marvel. And with Ironheart not only wielding her personal super fighting suit, but also wielding the Ten Rings of the Mandarin as well, as introduced in Gerry Duggan's run on the character. However, I was then told that, despite all appearances to the contrary, the book is was not being scheduled for August any more. This was down to the Disney+ release of Ironheart being delayed until 2025. But even when the TV show eventually came out this past week, the comic did not.

Its would-be writer Stephanie Williams posted on Threads, "The Ironheart miniseries that never was…(it was cancelled due to the show getting pushed back at the time) Jim Towe and I were cooking." With artwork that also introduces "Sasha Hammer, who was going to be our antagonist for the series."

Riri Williams, A.K.A. Ironheart, super-genius and Tony Stark's young protege is back! How does this teenage hero manage a super hero work-life balance? And will the newly obtained Mandarin's Rings prove to be more of a burden than a gift? Join Stephanie Williams (WAKANDA, SCARLET WITCH) and Jim Towe (THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, AVENGERS FOREVER) as they blast Ironheart into new heights!

