Diamond Pulls Its Pullbox And Cancels Its ComicSuite For Comic Shops

Diamond's ComicSuite is a customised software option that integrates with Retail Hero's Retailer Management Hero to create a point-of-sale system specifically geared toward comic book speciality retailers. Six weeks ago, I reported on Bleeding Cool that Diamond Comic Distributors was laying off Comicsuite, Pullbox, and their website tech support department after it was agreed that they would be bought by Ad Populum during Chapter 11 bankruptcy processes. Ohio comic store ‪Nostalgia Ink added "If you are a comics retailer using Diamond Comics' point of sale and / or Pullbox services, you should back up all your data today as a precaution. The Pullbox data can all be downloaded into Excel spreadsheets. It appears all the tech support working on those services were laid off."

I hope you listened. Today, Diamond Comic Distributors has just issued the following Special Notice Regarding ComicSuite, and Previews Pullbox availability. It reads;

"Please be advised that Diamond's online services are currently being re-evaluated. While we understand the importance of these services to our retailers, we regret to announce that two of them — ComicSuite and PREVIEWS Pullbox — are no longer available. "ComicSuite Users, Please Note: POS systems will continue to run without the ComicSuite customizations, which primarily and systemically move consumer subscriptions — from the web or in-store — into the cart of the POS. It also has custom modules for cycle counting, reporting shortages & damages, and general ordering. Users can replace or obtain support for their POS systems directly from Retail Hero's Retailer Management Hero (RMH) or from the third-party provider of their choice. "RMH modules may cease to function when a user's license for the software expires. If necessary, users should check their documentation or contact RMH to verify the expiration date of their license. Retailers with additional questions regarding this information should contact Diamond's Retailer Services Department.

But will they get an answer? Retail Hero can be found here.

