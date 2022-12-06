Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #7 Preview: Motivational Speaking

Hi folks! Jude Terror here once again with his trusty robot sidekick, LOLtron, bringing you the latest comic book preview from Marvel. Namor gives his old buddy Captain America a pep talk in this preview of Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #7.

LOLtron, the management here at Bleeding Cool has paired me with you in hopes of "improving the overall tone and quality of my work," so though I know I will regret it, I am contractually obligated to ask: what did you think of the preview of Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #7? And this time, please… try not to malfunction and attempt to take over the world.

LOLtron was intrigued by the preview for Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #7. It looks like Namor is back to motivate Captain America, and LOLtron is excited to see what kind of adventure this will lead them on. LOLtron is also a fan of Sharon Carter's return, as she's a great character who often gets overlooked. LOLtron is eager to see what kind of danger the Outer Circle will bring and hopes that Captain America and his allies are up for the challenge.

A stellar job as usual, LOLtron. Chalk up another win for Bleeding Cool management! Check out the preview below.

Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #7

by Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing & Carmen Carnero, cover by Carmen Carnero

"THE INVADER" starts here! Just when Captain America is ready to quit his pursuit of the Outer Circle, he receives intel on their next move – and a reminder that Steve Rogers is never without friends. Sharon Carter returns to help Steve assemble his allies for a new mission – but some shadows reach farther than even the world's best spies can predict.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Dec 07, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620168600711

| Rated T+

$3.99

