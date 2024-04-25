Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: abrams comicarts, dan didio, frank miller, Frank Miller Presents

Frank Miller Presents Moves To Abrams ComicArts As Dan DiDio Moves On

Frank Miller Presents will be publishing collections of their serialised comic books with bookstore publisher Abrams ComicArts.

I had noted that Frank Miller Presents, Frank Miller's own boutique comic book publisher set up with Dan DiDio and NFT/crypto money, the existence of which was first scooped by Bleeding Cool, hadn't solicited anything new for ages, and all their solicited titles had been published, with a number of announced series still unsolicited and unpublished. And despite being a Deluxe Diamond publisher, their solicits had been bare for months. I intended to check again this Friday and write something.

Well, The Hollywood Reporter beat me to it as they ran the news that Frank Miller Presents will be publishing collections of their serialised comic books with bookstore publisher Abrams ComicArts.

The first books will be Ronin Book Two by Frank Miller, Philip Tan and Daniel Henriques, now renamed Ronin Rising, as well as Pandora by Frank Miller, Anthony Maranville, Chris Silvestri, and Emma Kubert. Ronin Rising will be in two formats, a collector's edition with a new cover by Miller, a new foreword by DC chief Jim Lee and 49 pages of bonus material, showcasing each spread from the six-issue miniseries as Miller originally intended, in full landscape format. Why this didn't happen in the actual comic itself is unanswered. The second format, a manga edition, via Abrams's new Kana imprint, will "commemorate the Japanese roots and influences of Ronin". More on that imprint in another BC article to follow…

Hollywood Reporter also states that Abrams will additionally release other titles and formats down the line and may even release new titles or single-issue series. This may indicate that Frank Miller Publishing has stopped publishing entirely by itself. Representatives did not reply to Bleeding Cool enquiries. They also didn't respond to questions over the likes of Dan DiDio's Ancient Enemies, Svengoolie, The Djinni, etc, being absent from the announcement, but Bleeding Cool understands that Dan DiDio, who launched Frank Miller Presents as its Publisher and Partner has been keeping himself busy elsewhere. Well, he does have a novel out with the same people who worked on Pandora and teaching at The Joe Kubert School on the Craft of Comic Book Editing.

"Abrams' unique distribution and outreach ensures that the work of our imprint will continue to connect with fans, no matter where they may be," said Frank Miller said in a statement, though that really doesn't sound like Frank does it?

Abrams ComicArts VP and publisher Rodolphe Lechat, "For 75 years Abrams has practiced the art of books, and we will use our experimented savoir-faire, our strong market expertise, and Frank Miller's acumen to create the best and most groundbreaking graphic novels with him and his team at Frank Miller Presents." Actually that does sound like Rodolphe.

Bleeding Cool understands that there more issues of Pandora in the works and Milo Manara has started on his Sin City book with Miller. Where they end up, we will wait and see.

