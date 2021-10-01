Captain Marvel #33 Preview: Marvels' Last Stand?

Captain Marvel #33 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and in this preview, we find the titular Captain Marvel fleeing a group of unknown assassins who are part of a villainous plot to capture all the heroes with "Marvel" in their names in the Marvel Universe. (Don't overthink it; it's comics.) Who could these mysterious assailants be? Isn't obvious? They're looking to get their hands on all the Marvels, they're cosplaying in Marvel gear, and they're extremely ill-manored? These guys are clearly comic book readers! Check out the preview below.

CAPTAIN MARVEL #33

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211195

AUG211196 – CAPTAIN MARVEL #33 PAREL TEASER VAR – $3.99

AUG211197 – CAPTAIN MARVEL #33 JUSKO MARVEL MASTERPIECES VAR – $3.99

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Sergio Davila (CA) Iban Coello

"THE LAST OF THE MARVELS" PART 2 The Marvels are under attack! First they came for the captain… now they're after the youngest to bear the title. Carol races to save Kamala

Khan, but no one knows – least of all Carol – what the Dark Marvels are up to next…or who they'll target. And this time, not even the dead are off-limits. Kelly Thompson and Sergio Dávila deliver a shocking reveal – the first of many! RATED T+

In Shops: 10/6/2021

SRP: $3.99

