Captain Marvel #40 Preview: Miscarriage of Justice

Carol passes the test in this preview of Captain Marvel #40… so why is the council still trying to punish her? We're starting to think this trial may be rigged. Check out the preview below.

Captain Marvel #40

by Kelly Thompson & Alvaro Lopez & Juan Frigeri, cover by Juan Frigeri

THE HAMMER OR THE NAIL? Captain Marvel's magical tribunal doubles down as Carol struggles to break free of her prison using only what she came with – namely, herself. But if Earth's Mightiest Hero can't solve this puzzle, she'll be Captain Marvel no more, which was maybe the master plan all along?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.14"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 17, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609268004011

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609268004021 – CAPTAIN MARVEL 40 NORD PREDATOR VARIANT – $3.99 US

