Captains vs. The Law in United States of Captain America #2 [Preview]

Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson find themselves on the opposite side of the law in this preview of United States of Captain America #2. That's because one of the Captains, the people around the country who take up the mantle of Captain America to protect their communities, has been framed. It all ties in with whoever stole Cap's shield and what their plans are. Check out a preview of the issue below.

UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210563

MAY210564 – UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #2 (OF 5) BUSTOS DESIGN VAR – $4.99

(W) Mohale Mashigo, Christopher Cantwell (A) Dale Eaglesham, Natacha Bustos (CA) Gerald Parel

Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson are hot on the trail of the shield thief, but their adversary remains one step ahead, and he has friends in low places. Some of Captain America's oldest enemies are behind this scheme, but can Sam and Steve figure out who these enemies are and what they want, in time to stop them?

And in a story by Mohale Mashigo (MARVEL VOICES: LEGACY) and Natacha Bustos (MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR): Who is Nichelle Wright, the Captain America of Harrisburg? And will her community stand up for her when the shield thief frames her for a terrible crime?

Rated T+

In Shops: 7/28/2021

SRP: $4.99