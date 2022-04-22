Carnage #2 Preview: Maybe It's Just Thirsty?

This preview of Carnage #2 aims to get to the bottom of why Carnage is ripping Hydro-Man apart. Maybe he's just thirsty? Hydration is important, even for bloodthirsty symbiotes. How are you supposed to get your murder on if you're dehydrated? Don't let anyone give you any crap for taking care of your body, Carnage! You go, girl! Check out the preview below.

Carnage #2

by Ram V & Francesco Manna, cover by Kendrik "Kunkka" Lim

FOR YEARS, the only host the dangerous CARNAGE symbiote knew was CLETUS KASADY. Sharing a bond unique even among symbiotes and their hosts, the two were the most notorious and prolific serial killers in the Marvel Universe. But after the events of EXTREME CARNAGE, Cletus' codex has found a new home, leaving the Carnage symbiote adrift, alone… and deadlier than ever before!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 27, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620243000211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620243000221 – CARNAGE 2 HOTZ SPIDER-MAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620243000231 – CARNAGE 2 COELLO STORMBREAKERS VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620243000241 – CARNAGE 2 DELL'OTTO VARIANT – $3.99 US

