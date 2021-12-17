Catwoman #38 Preview: Fear State Aftermath
Fear State is finally over in this preview of Catwoman #38, in stores on Tuesday from DC, and Selina is seriously considering a status quo change. Check out the preview below.
CATWOMAN #38
DC Comics
1021DC078
1021DC079 – CATWOMAN #38 CVR B JENNY FRISON CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Ram V (A) Filipe Andrade (CA) Yanick Paquette
Fear State aftermath! A "new" Poison Ivy now walks the Earth, one who seems more familiar to Harley Quinn and Catwoman than she ever has been before. And as the dust of Fear State settles in Alleytown, Selina comes to the heartbreaking conclusion that it may be time to surrender her crown and leave her kingdom. She has brought too much damage, too much horror, to her adoptive city. But are the Strays ready to take on the responsibility of defending their homes without the help and guidance of the Catwoman? And what is to become of Catwoman's protégé herself, Cheshire Cat?
In Shops: 12/21/2021
SRP: $3.99
Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.