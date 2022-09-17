Catwoman #47 Preview: European Vacation

Catwoman and Valmont take a working vacation to Switzerland in this preview of Catwoman #47. Check out the preview below.
CATWOMAN #47
DC Comics
0722DC145
0722DC146 – Catwoman #47 Sozomaika Cover – $4.99
(W) Tini Howard (A) Nico Leon (CA) Jeff Dekal
Things start to heat up between Valmont and Catwoman when the handsome devil in white shows Catwoman a grand gesture by taking her on a trip out of Gotham. How many high-roller cities can these two cat burglars hit for a score in one night? A crow in white and a bat in black—if only there was a moral gray zone for this one cat.
In Shops: 9/20/2022
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for 0722DC145 Catwoman #47 Jeff Dekal Cover, by (W) Tini Howard (A) Nico Leon (CA) Jeff Dekal, in stores Tuesday, September 20, 2022 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0722DC146 Catwoman #47 Sozomaika Cover, by (W) Tini Howard (A) Nico Leon (CA) Sozomaika, in stores Tuesday, September 20, 2022 from DC Comics
