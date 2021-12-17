Catwoman: Lonely City #2 Preview: One Last Score

Batgirl helps Old Lady Catwoman plan her Batcave heist in this preview of Catwoman: Lonely City #2, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics. Check out the preview below.

CATWOMAN LONELY CITY #2 (OF 4)
DC Comics
(W/A/CA) Cliff Chiang
If Selina Kyle is going to break into the Batcave at her advanced age, she's going to need a crew to help…and luckily for her, some of Gotham's craftiest former villains have time on their hands and bills to pay. But who is the mysterious OGBeast? And with political pressure mounting, how long will Mayor Harvey Dent let this cat stay out of the big house?
In Shops: 12/21/2021
SRP: $6.99

