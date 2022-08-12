CGC Changes Policy On Clayton Crain & Black Flag's Acetate Covers

Welcome to #Acetategate. A quick recap. Earlier in the week, Bleeding Cool covered the story of the Black Flag Comics Ultimate Fallout #4 acetate variant cover drama that played out at C2E2. A comic book retailer creating new heat for an exclusive Clayton Crain retailer variant comic from last year by stapling a new acetate variant cover on top, with patriotic imagers and the label Infinite Black Publishing, then selling them from $85-$100 at C2E2, against Marvel Comics requirements and instructions for retailers participating in the exclusive variant programme. And now copies are selling for up hundreds on eBay. Black Flag has removed much of their social media promotion, but a deleted video resurfaced talking about the situation they found themselves in, Black Flag promised new acetate cover editions for Boston Fan Expo from today, one for Deadpool Nerdy 30 #1 and one for Ghost Rider #1, both by friend of the store, Clayton Crain.

CGC has continued to get criticism from collectors for grading copies Ultimate Fallout #4 Black Flag Acetate without noting a changing the grade, the colour of the slab, or the addition of staples outside of the original manufacturing process. While other covers created have received a different treatment. So today CGC moderator Mike posted on the CGC boards a new policy and an explanation, and a new CGC format;

We feel it is important to provide transparency on how CGC arrived at our method of certifying Clayton Crain's Ultimate Fallout comics with the attached acetate covers. For us, this was an unprecedented item to grade. After Mr. Crain spoke with us prior to C2E2, the rules we applied to his books: The additional cover had to be created by an established artist in the industry.

The comic to which the cover was attached had to contain a cover by that same artist.

A copy of the comic with the attached cover had to be submitted to us for inspection prior to certifying any copies. Given the recent circumstances, we have made adjustments to the labeling originally used for the Ultimate Fallout exhibiting the acetate cover. Going forward, any copies submitted to CGC will display in the label text: "In God We Intrust" Acetate Artist Cover attached with 2 staples after manufacturing. The books will still be allowed to receive a Universal label. This will also apply to Mr. Crain's forthcoming copies of Ghost Rider #1 and Deadpool Nerdy 30 #1 that contain an acetate cover.

That is the first official confirmation that those are indeed the Black Flag Infinite Black Publishing Clayton Crain Acetate Variants in question, that Bleeding Cool previously ferreted out. Now to hit the floor of FAN Expo Boston to see what is actually on sale. Because despite pulling their name from the exhibitor list, Black Flag have indeed set up and it may be getting heated…