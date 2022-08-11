Ultimate Fallout #4 Acetate Cover Gets Fake Bids For $25,000 On eBay

Welcome to #Acetategate, one day before Boston Fan Expo kicks off. A quick recap. Earlier in the week, Bleeding Cool covered the story of the Black Flag Comics Ultimate Fallout #4 acetate variant cover drama that played out at C2E2. A comic book retailer creating new heat for an exclusive Clayon Crain retailer variant comic from last year by stapling a new acetate variant cover on top, with patriotic imagers and the label Infinite Black Publishing, then selling them from $85-$100 at C2E2, against Marvel Comics requirements and instructions for retailers participating in the exclusive variant programme. And now copies are selling for up hundreds on eBay. Black Flag has removed much of their social media promotion, but a deleted video resurfaced talking about the situation they found themselves in.

There was a rumour that eBay had been pulling listings for the book at Marvel's bequest, but after talking to eBay representatives, that was not the case — at least not yet. That conversation is yet to happen. But I understand that incensed people have reported sales to eBay as fraudulent. And there is also an eBay wrecking game in which individuals create new eBay accounts and between them raise the prices to impossible levels, and then disappear without paying, ruining the actions for other people. And regarding that, this is where eBay has stepped in, with bids in the thousands being removed, or being dropped down the search results. As it stands, the highest verified bid for a copy is $564 with two days to go while copies have sold to actual people for as much as $700. But there are auction wreckers pushing copies up to $10,000 to $20,000 to $25,000 who will no doubt disappear into the night…

What will happen with Boston FAN Expo tomorrow?