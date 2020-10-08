Charles Soule Serialises High Republic In Star Wars Insider Magazine

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

 Star Wars: The High Republic is a prequel saga set two hundred years before The Phantom Menace, in which we learn how Yoda and a council of new Jedi deal with an event known as The Great Disaster. Writers Claudia Gray, Charles Soule, Justina Ireland, Daniel José Older, and Cavan Scott assembled virtually for the 2020 New York Comic Con/MCM/Metaverse to explain the twist of their new Star Wars saga, introduce the characters, hint at villains, talk new lightsaber technology (such as the Wookie with a two hander-light saber), and tease what's to come, showing the golden age of the Jedi – before it all goes wrong. Talking at length on the connections with Star Wars books, with teases on what to come including recent books that haven't been picked up by the audience yet.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZIwWQ0DiNI0

We also got the news that the Star Wars Insider magazine published by Titan Comics will start running original serialised Star Wars fiction again, and that Charles Soule will be writing a High Republic story in December. This will be accompanied by Cavan Scott writing next adult Star Wars novel from Del Ray, Justine Ireland writing the next YA novel from Disney Lucasfilm Press and Daniel José Older writing the next middle grade novel from Disney Lucasfilm,

And we got a few interesting peeks along the way at Cavan Scott's Star Wars High Republic comic book for Marvel Comics with a brand new Jedi, Keeve Trennis.

Charles Soule Serialises High Republic In Star Wars Insider Magazine
Star Wars High Republic artwork.

We got a look at the design as well as some unseen pages from the comic book, still pencils before the pages have been inked…

Star Wars Comics
Star Wars High Republic artwork.
Star Wars Comics
Star Wars High Republic artwork.

These follow on from the previews pages previously seen.

Star Wars Comics
Star Wars High Republic artwork.
Star Wars High Republic Comics
Star Wars High Republic artwork.
Star Wars High Republic Comics
Star Wars High Republic artwork.
Star Wars High Republic Comics
Star Wars High Republic artwork.

 

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  