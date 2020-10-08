Charles Soule Serialises High Republic In Star Wars Insider Magazine

Star Wars: The High Republic is a prequel saga set two hundred years before The Phantom Menace, in which we learn how Yoda and a council of new Jedi deal with an event known as The Great Disaster. Writers Claudia Gray, Charles Soule, Justina Ireland, Daniel José Older, and Cavan Scott assembled virtually for the 2020 New York Comic Con/MCM/Metaverse to explain the twist of their new Star Wars saga, introduce the characters, hint at villains, talk new lightsaber technology (such as the Wookie with a two hander-light saber), and tease what's to come, showing the golden age of the Jedi – before it all goes wrong. Talking at length on the connections with Star Wars books, with teases on what to come including recent books that haven't been picked up by the audience yet.

We also got the news that the Star Wars Insider magazine published by Titan Comics will start running original serialised Star Wars fiction again, and that Charles Soule will be writing a High Republic story in December. This will be accompanied by Cavan Scott writing next adult Star Wars novel from Del Ray, Justine Ireland writing the next YA novel from Disney Lucasfilm Press and Daniel José Older writing the next middle grade novel from Disney Lucasfilm,

And we got a few interesting peeks along the way at Cavan Scott's Star Wars High Republic comic book for Marvel Comics with a brand new Jedi, Keeve Trennis.

We got a look at the design as well as some unseen pages from the comic book, still pencils before the pages have been inked…

These follow on from the previews pages previously seen.