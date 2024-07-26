Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Image, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: devil's due, gi joe, Josh Blaylock, massive, sdcc

Devil's Due Just Can't Let Go Of GI Joe Comics- The Disavowed At SDCC

Josh Blaylock Just Can't Let Go of GI Joe Comics- The Disavowed at San Diego Comic-Con from Massive Publishing and Devil's Due

Once upon a time, Devil's Due published GI Joe comic books. Then they fell into a little financial difficulty and the rights went elsewhere, picked by by IDW and then Skybound at Image Comics. But Josh Blaylock of Devil's Due just can't let go. At San Diego Comic-Con, he announced a new series with Massive Publishing, launching an ashcan at the show for the new series The Disavowed, described as GI Joe meets The Boys. But mostly, GI Joe meets Josh Blaylock and is drawn by Pop Mhan.

This new five-issue comic series follows the rise and fall of a 1980s military super team formed to stop an esoteric terrorist cult and its re-emergence in the present day. "Devil's Due has a long history in comic books, including being one of the publishers that blazed the trail of licensing 80s retro cartoons and turning them into comic series for adults. The Disavowed is a great story that takes that idea and gets meta in the most gruesome and hilarious ways" says Michael Calero, CEO/Co-Publisher, Massive Publishing. This polarizing title celebrates and satirizes nostalgic icons of the past while holding nothing sacred in its depiction of the decades-long, action-packed, bloody war between these two rival factions. By pushing the envelope with these story archetypes, Blaylock has created something completely new in The Disavowed. From within the panels of The Disavowed, The United Five–The worst kept government secret of the 1980s and the subject of rampant '90s internet lore, the U-Five was formed to stop the esoteric cult-turned-terrorist organization, Komodo, which claimed to harness knowledge from another realm that could threaten the world. In 1989, United Five's mission was accomplished (at least for a while), but not before many, including Curtis Howzer (Codename: Dane [The Great]), gave their lives. Now, Curtis' son Matthew Howzer is determined to uncover the truth about his father's death and the United Five organization. His obsession leads him to pursue a military career that unveils the true story behind the conspiracy theories, uncovering a story that was far more fantastical, debauched, and brutal than anyone could have believed. Now, after decades of rumors and conspiracy theories, the United Five have returned. Their purpose is to stop its former members, who are no longer the beloved heroes of yesteryear and are referred to as The Disavowed. "There's a lot of mystery in the Disavowed and the relationship between the members and these classic good and evil organizations. Unlocking those mysteries will take readers on a wild ride, and I'm excited that Massive joined us for it with open arms." – Josh Blaylock, Devil's Due Studios.

Guest cover artists, include Michael Golden, Tim Seeley, Dave Johnson, Steve Kurth, and Adam Riches. Attendees at this year's San Diego Comic-Con can get an exclusive "Weaponized Nostalgia" Ashcan at the Massive Publishing & Devil's Due booth #2300, before the series launches on Backerkit this autumn. If anyone fancies grabbing me an ashcan, please do… if only to keep it out of those greedy Hasbro IP lawyers stalking the aisles of San Diego Comic-Con.

