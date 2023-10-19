Posted in: Comics, Current News, NYCC | Tagged:

When Charlie Cox Cosplayed As Bluey At New York Comic Con

Charlie Cox decided to cosplay as Bluey, with his Arsenal football club shirt, at New York Comic Con this weekend. Not everyone realised.

Once upon a time, Charlie Cox played my cousin, Jonathan Hellyer Jones, in the movie A Theory Of Everything, alongside Eddie Redmayne, who played Stephen Hawking, his university dorm mate. So yes, I like to think that, in some ways, my cousin is Daredevil. But, thanks to this past weekend's New York Comic Con, I can now also think of my cousin as Bluey. Because that's the Australian cartoon star that Charlie Cox decided to cosplay as, with his Arsenal football club shirt for added… contrast? Not sure.

Though not everyone realised. The image above came from checkeredwithflame who added, "APPARENTLY I MET CHARLIE COX AT NYCC TODAY??!?!??!! I just thought he was a dumb guy dressed up as Bluey and asked to take his picture. I'm shook right now, I can't believe I met him." But given Charlie Cox's history playing Daredevil for Marvel, it does give this other cosplay double shot an added frisson of crossover possibility.

A keen daredevil cosplayer as well, she tiktokked about it here.

And comic artist Chris Fenoglio had his own thoughts on the matter, posting "Apparently Charlie Cox went to NYCC this weekend and cosplayed as Bluey. So, um, I had an idea…"

This could be regarded as a jump for celebrity cosplayers who have usually done a lot more to disguise themselves when wandering the shows that they are guests at, whether that be Simon Pegg in his Joker mask or Boba Fett/Shaun Of The Dead get up, Bruce Willis with a bag over his head, Stephen Colbert in full avian prosthetics or Bryan Cranston wearing a Bryan Cranston head. Might more actors head to the facepaint bag in the future?

