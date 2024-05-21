Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: ablaze, comixologu, comixology originals, parliament of rooks

Comixology Originals Go To Print With Ablaze As Well As Dark Horse

Comixology Originals has a new print publishing deal for some of its titles with Ablaze, that will include Parliament Of Rooks.

Article Summary Comixology Originals inks print deal with Ablaze, adding to Dark Horse partnership.

Parliament Of Rooks among titles set to hit print through new Ablaze collaboration.

Harvey Kurtzman's unreleased Marley's Ghost adapted, launching Nov 2024.

Grammaton Punch from Miles Gunter & Briane Andan also slated for future release.

Earlier this year, Bleeding Cool reported Amazon-owned digital comics publisher Comixology Originals line, had an exclusive print publishing deal with Dark Horse Comics, but was not as comprehensive as it once was. Jeff DiBartolomeo, General Manager and Chief Technology Officer of Comixology Originals, had written to creators telling them that not everyone's comics would be automatically published in print by Dark Horse, as had previously been agreed. Saying "Dark Horse's bandwidth for Comixology Originals titles is finite, which means some titles were rescheduled and not all titles made the schedule. Although not every Comixology Originals title will be published by Dark Horse, we're actively exploring other print paths and opportunities for the future of our exceptional content."

Richard Starkings' Elephantmen was one of the series that was dropped. Now Comixology Originals has a new deal for some of its titles with Ablaze, and that will include one of Richard Starkings' other titles, Parliament Of Rooks with Abigail Jill Harding, originally first mentioned on Bleeding Cool…. eventually.

Harvey Kurtzman's Marley's Ghost, original graphic novel

Written by Josh O'Neill and Shannon Wheeler, Art by Gideon Kendall

Marley's Ghost is the posthumous completion of legendary creator Harvey Kurtzman's adaptation of the classic Charles Dickens' novel—A Christmas Carol. Kurtzman's ambitious concept for Marley's Ghost began in the 1950s—as an early "graphic novel"—but was never realized. Now, over 60 years later, writers Josh O'Neill and Shannon Wheeler expand upon Kurtzman's extensive adaptation notes while illustrator Gideon Kendall's outstanding artwork utilizes Kurtzman's breakdowns and stylistic choices to make this long-lost vision a reality! 136 pages / color / on sale November 6, 2024 in comic shops and November 19, 2024 in bookstores and everywhere books are sold / MSRP $19.99 pbk / ISBN: 978-1-68497-353-8 Parliament of Rooks

Written and Illustrated by Abigail Jill Harding, Co-Written and Lettered by Richard Starkings

Artist Abigail Jill Harding (Ask For Mercy) makes her first ever longform writing and illustrating debut with the gothic love story Parliament of Rooks, a tale of dark fantasy, forbidden romance, menacing forces, and enchanting characters. When architect Darius Ravenscar wakes from a strange and troubling dream. It becomes clear that something is terribly wrong and Ravenscar finds himself in a precarious predicament that will threaten his long-standing affection for the Princess, Seraphina. As Ravenscar becomes more tormented he searches for the truth, confronting ghosts from the past that haunt him and unraveling the mystery of his family, ultimately becoming torn between two worlds and two minds. Publication date to be announced at a later date. Grammaton Punch, collecting issues 1-5

Written by Miles Gunter Art by Briane Andan

Grammaton Punch is an action-packed story about a boy who sees and fights ghosts. The supernatural story follows a high school freshman who must protect his classmates from the spirits feeding off their adolescent energy, all the while confronting his own self-imposed boundaries that prevent him from connecting with other people. When Van starts his freshman year, he is shocked to discover his high school is ruled by a gang of ghosts feeding off his classmates' energy. What's worse, Van's mom doesn't believe that there are ghosts. In order to survive, Van will need to level up. Publication date to be announced at a later date.

"These are three wildly different and ambitious titles that showcase the scope of Amazon's Comixology Originals content line," said Jeff DiBartolomeo. "We're thrilled to now have multiple print partners for the Comixology Originals line, which gives us tremendous flexibility and options going forward, and we couldn't be happier to work with an up-and-coming independent publisher like Ablaze."

"Our relationship with Comixology Originals provides dynamic new content from their diverse and award-winning line that is perfectly aligned with the other acclaimed titles we have published," says Rich Young, Publisher of Ablaze. "We're delighted and looking forward to a successful future with them."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!