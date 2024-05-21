Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Permafrost, SpaceRocket Games, Toplitz Productions

New Winterized Survival Title Permafrost Announced

Can you make it in the cold when everything has the potential to kill you quickly or slowly over time? Try your luck in the game Permafrost.

Article Summary New survival game Permafrost by SpaceRocket Games simulates an eternal winter.

Players must adapt and survive after an apocalyptic climate catastrophe.

Build shelters, grow crops, and use technology to navigate a frozen world.

Combat threats with weapons as you forge a path for humanity's survival.

Indie game developer SpaceRocket Games and publisher Toplitz Productions revealed a new survival game on the way they're calling Permafrost. The game will put you in the shoes of a hiker who is gathering resources and trying to survive in a climate that is basically a never-ending winter as you attempt to not just survive but thrive in an unforgiving, open-world environment. The game doesn't have a release window yet, but we got a trailer and more info for you here to prepare you for the frost.

Permafrost

In the wake of the cataclysmic "shattering," an apocalyptic moon phase phenomenon, humanity finds itself teetering on the brink of extinction as the world succumbs to an eternal deep freeze. The game reveals the collapse of existing political and economic structures and the deadly winter cold that has resulted in the deaths of billions of people. As a survivor, adaptability is key. Brave the bone-chilling sub-zero temperatures, which will have an effect on character capabilities, hunt elusive prey, and repurpose salvaged machinery to craft the tools needed for survival. But beware, for in this frozen wasteland; danger lurks at every turn—from hostile factions vying for control to the ever-present threat of natural predators.

Players of Permafrost have the opportunity to prevent the further extinction of humanity by building a shelter and establishing peace for the scattered communities that survive. They will have the freedom to forge their own path, whether it's banding together to rebuild society or carving out a place for themselves in the unforgiving wilderness. Construct intricate shelters from scrap, cultivate crops to stave off hunger, and harness the power of technology to fend off threats, both human and environmental. Navigating the frozen remnants of civilization with vehicles and on foot plays a huge part in exploration and discovery as players strive for survival. It's not just the brutal elements that are a threat, in Permafrost players will use deadly combat to defend against threats using primitive weapons or firearms, whether facing hostile enemies or natural predators in this relentless battle for survival.

