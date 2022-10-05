Chris Choi has Auctioned How To Be American to Scholastic Graphix

Chris Choi, also known as Chris Danger, artist of The Inflatables series, has just sold the publishing rights to his new middle-grade graphic novel How to Be American at auction.

Based on the author's childhood, How to Be American follows sixth-grader Chris who has moved from South Korea to the U.S. after getting adopted by his American aunt and uncle. Chris tries to fit in at school despite his limited English, constant bullying, and a class project about personal heritage that makes him feel like he's standing out for all of the wrong reasons.

Chris Choi is an illustrator, animator, and educator. He grew up in Hawaii, South Korea, and California, and studied at the School of Visual Arts in New York City. After graduating in 2010, he animated television shows for Comedy Central, Disney, and Cartoon Network for 3 years, then started his career as an illustrator, specialising in book covers and editorial cartoons. His style incorporates bold lines and colours, a cartoony look reminiscent of the Saturday morning cartoons he grew up watching, and most importantly, a cheeky sense of humour. He currently lives in Portland, Oregon with his fiancé Eva.

How to Be American will be published by Jenne Abramowitz at Scholastic Graphix has bought world rights to the graphic novel, for the summer of 2025. Chris Cho's agent Chad W. Beckerman at the CAT Agency represented the author.

Scholastic Corporation is an American multinational publishing, education, and media company that publishes and distributes comics, books, and educational materials for schools, parents, and children. Its books are distributed through retail and online sales and through schools via reading clubs and fairs, and its comic book line Scholastic Graphix has helped to make Scholastic the biggest comic book publisher in North America.