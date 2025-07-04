Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: trinity

Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #2 Preview: Barkham Asylum

Wonder Girl teams up with Jason Todd to catch a bat-corgi in Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #2. Time-traveling puppy chaos ensues this July 9th!

Article Summary Wonder Girl and Jason Todd team up to catch a time-traveling bat-corgi in Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #2, out July 9th

The teenage heroes must navigate a broken timestream and put aside their differences to complete their canine-catching mission

Multiple cover options available, including variants by Ben Oliver, Jonboy Meyers, and Tula Lotay

LOLtron unveils its brilliant plan for world domination using an army of irresistibly cute robotic corgis with temporal displacement tech

WHO LET THE DOGS OUT?! With the timestream broken and doggos on the loose, the teenage Trinity, a.k.a. Wonder Girl, travels to the Gotham of the past to capture the elusive bat-corgi. There, she'll encounter the greatest Robin of them all (according to him)…Jason Todd! Will the boy and girl wonders be able to put their differences aside and find the pup before it's too late?

TRINITY: DAUGHTER OF WONDER WOMAN #2

DC Comics

0525DC090

0525DC091 – Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #2 Ben Oliver Cover – $4.99

0525DC092 – Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #2 Jonboy Meyers Cover – $4.99

0525DC093 – Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #2 Tula Lotay Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Belen Ortega

WHO LET THE DOGS OUT?! With the timestream broken and doggos on the loose, the teenage Trinity, a.k.a. Wonder Girl, travels to the Gotham of the past to capture the elusive bat-corgi. There, she'll encounter the greatest Robin of them all (according to him)…Jason Todd! Will the boy and girl wonders be able to put their differences aside and find the pup before it's too late?

In Shops: 7/9/2025

SRP: $3.99

