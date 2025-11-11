Posted in: Comics | Tagged: chris geary, Simon Lewis, thought bubble

Chris Geary & Simon Hart's Tooth And Nail First Look At Thought Bubble

Chris Geary and Simon Hart's Tooth And Nail debut and first look with an ashcan available at Thought Bubble

Article Summary Tooth and Nail graphic novel by Chris Geary and Simon Lewis debuts with an ashcan at Thought Bubble 2024.

Tooth and Nail is the third entry in the acclaimed Green Hollow Saga of horror graphic novels.

Previous Green Hollow books Flesh And Blood and Skin And Bone have drawn praise for their dark storytelling.

Chris Geary also recently illustrated the album cover for Heart Over Honour by Queen Of Hearts.

Chris Geary of White Hart Comics will be debuting a new ashcan for the graphic novel Tooth and Nail at Thought Bubble Comic Art Festival in Harrogate this weekend. Tooth And Nail, by Geary and Simon Lewis, is the third in a series of graphic novels that have been profiled by Bleeding Cool over recent years, part of the Green Hollow Saga and follows Flesh And Blood and Skin And Bone, as well as their announced film deal.

Here is how the previous volumes are described:

FLESH AND BLOOD (Green Hollow Saga Book 1) by Chris Geary, Simon Lewis

The discovery of a partially eaten corpse at the side of the road relights a smouldering obsession in paramedic Ruth Saran — who killed her husband? Her quest leads her into the Scottish highlands and deep into danger, towards a reckoning with a family of cannibals who share a strange and grisly secret. A full-length, full-colour graphic novel from legendary artist Chris Geary and veteran novelist and screenwriter Simon Lewis.

The savage Highland cannibals who terrorized her are dead, but Ruth Saran is still plagued by nightmares. When a crashed lorry reveals a cargo that appears to contain human remains, and a masked stranger whispers 'It isn't over,' paranoia consumes her. Are there others? A compulsive search reveals conspiracies stranger than she could have imagined. Following on from FLESH AND BLOOD, horror thriller SKIN AND BONE is the second in the Green Hollow Saga, from legendary artist Chris Geary and veteran writer Simon Lewis.

Chris Geary also recently created this album cover for Heart Over Honour by the band Queen Of Hearts… you can hear tracks from the album right here on YouTube, on Apple Music, or on Amazon.

