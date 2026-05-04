Posted in: Boom, Comics, IDW | Tagged: CGD, Comics Giveaway Day, Compact Comics, fcbd, free comic book day, jem and the holograms, my little pony

Boom Launches My Little Pony & Jem And The Holograms Compact Comics

Boom Studios launches My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic and Jem And The Holograms Compact Comics volumes for the IDW run

Article Summary Boom Studios is launching Compact Comics editions for My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic and Jem and the Holograms.

The new Compact Comics line reprints the early IDW runs, originally launched in 2012 for Pony and 2015 for Jem.

The announcement follows the Jem and the Holograms/My Little Pony Free Comic Book Day, or Comics Giveaway Day, release.

Jem and the Holograms Book One is listed for October 2026, while My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic Book One follows in 2027.

As seen in this weekend's Jem And The Holograms/My Little Pony Free Comic Book Day… sorry, I mean Comics Giveaway Day, both Jem And The Holograms and My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic will be getting new Compact Comics editions from new publisher Boom Studios, reprinting the early IDW editions from 2015 and 2012 respectively, in the new Compact edition popularised by DC Comics. And at 9" by 6", hopefully that will fit in the DC Compact Comics shelving for the DC Comics 5.5" x 8.5" dimensions… maybe Boom will have to shave off a few millimetres…

Jem and the Holograms Book One by Kelly Thompson, Sophie Campbell, Jen Bartel, Agnes Garbowska, Corin Howell, Rebekah Isaacs, Arielle Jovellano, Amy Mebberson, Emma Vieceli

It's showtime, Synergy! Friendship and romance take center stage in the outrageous series for fans of Josie and the Pussycats, Cheetah Girls, and K-Pop Demon Hunters! Jerrica Benton and her sisters Kimber, Aja, and Shana dream of musical stardom, but stage fright keeps Jerrica from stepping fully into the spotlight. When they discover their father's secret invention, their world changes forever as Jem and the Holograms are born! Suddenly, they're ready to play…if they can survive the competition from their ruthless rivals, the Misfits. From acclaimed writer Kelly Thompson and celebrated artists Sophie Campbell and Emma Vieceli, this vibrant reimagining of the beloved '80s phenomenon is a must-read for devoted fans and newcomers to the pop sensation! Collects Jem and the Holograms #1-10, along with bonus B-side content Jem and the Holograms Outrageous Annual 2015, Jem and the Holograms Holiday Special #1, Jem and the Holograms Valentine Special #1. 320 pages, 6th October 2026

It's showtime, Synergy! Friendship and romance take center stage in the outrageous series for fans of Josie and the Pussycats, Cheetah Girls, and K-Pop Demon Hunters! Jerrica Benton and her sisters Kimber, Aja, and Shana dream of musical stardom, but stage fright keeps Jerrica from stepping fully into the spotlight. When they discover their father's secret invention, their world changes forever as Jem and the Holograms are born! Suddenly, they're ready to play…if they can survive the competition from their ruthless rivals, the Misfits. From acclaimed writer Kelly Thompson and celebrated artists Sophie Campbell and Emma Vieceli, this vibrant reimagining of the beloved '80s phenomenon is a must-read for devoted fans and newcomers to the pop sensation! Collects Jem and the Holograms #1-10, along with bonus B-side content Jem and the Holograms Outrageous Annual 2015, Jem and the Holograms Holiday Special #1, Jem and the Holograms Valentine Special #1. 320 pages, 6th October 2026 My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Book One by Katie Cook and Andy Price

Welcome to Ponyville, home of Twilight Sparkle, Rainbow Dash, Rarity, Fluttershy, Pinkie Pie, Applejack, and all your other favorite Ponies! Something's not right in the town though, as some of the inhabitants are acting very, very strange! It's up to the Mane Six to find the source of the weirdness before it's too late! 2027.

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