Chris Weston Annoyed Boba Fett Can Use Zips When Last Jedi Couldn't

Comic book creator and movie designe Chris Weston has been watching The Book Of Boba Fett on Disney+ with horror. But a horror all ti himself. Last week he tweeted out, and you could hear the screams, "Zips? I was told that was a STRICT no-go area when I was working on "The Last Jedi". This vexes me."

Looks like zips are now on the creative menu for Star Wars designers, after being explicitly missed off? Or is this but a glitch? And given that The Last Jedi is set after The Book Of Boba Fett, what happened to ban zips across the entire galaxy? And could there be a Marvel Comics mini-series dedicated to the explanation? Full of Zip Tie Fighters?

Here is that Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi credit for Chris Weston, alongside fellow comic book artist Jock, who both worked on the film, as Costume Concept Artists.

And some of his work on the film, printed in The Art Of Star Wars: The Last Jedi books, but as he also points out, this is the tiniest percentage of the work he did for the movie.

Chris Weston's career began when he was apprenticed for a year to work with Don Lawrence, before getting work for 2000AD. He is best known for drawing comic books Judge Dredd, The Twelve, The Filth, The Invisibles, Fantastic Four: First Family, Time Breakers, For Feet From A Rat, Dan Dare, The Ministry Of Space and Batman, and working on movies, TV and games such as Akira, The Continental, The Lost City Of Z, The Book Of Elu, The 7 Wonders Of Crysis 3 and The Last Jedi.