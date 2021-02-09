Classic What If Gets A Second Omnibus For December 2021

Courtesy of The Uncanny Omar, via Marvel VP – Sales, David Gabriel, comes the word that the Classic What If Omnibus with a Volume 1 coming out alongside the new TV series this August, is getting a second volume for December. Which is one hell of a pace as far as Omnibuses go.

The first volume collected the original What If #1-15 and #17 to #22, though the missing #16, "What If Shang-Chi, Master of Kung Fu, Had Remained Loyal to Fu Manchu?" was probably a little too much "yellow peril" for Marvel Comics these days, which also affected the comic books collected in the Jack Kirby Love & War Omnibus volumes.

The second volume should be less problematic for Marvel and will collect What If #23 to #47, including the Frank Miller "What If Elektra Had Lived?" and the Chris Claremont "What if The Phoenix Had Lived?" and will be 1024 pages long.

The standard edition cover with "What If Wolverine Killed The Hulk" is by Bob Budianski.

One of two direct market covers is from Bob Layton, the parody issue #34.

The second direct market cover is by John Romita Jr, the split issue 2What If Dazzler Was The Herald Of Galactus" and "What If Iron Man Was Trapped In King Arthur's Court".

And here's the solicitation for Volume 1.

WHAT IF ORIGINAL MARVEL SERIES OMNIBUS HC VOL 01

(W) Roy Thomas, More (A) Jim Craig, More (CA) Jack Kirby

What if the Marvel Universe was not as you know it? Infinite realities offer infinite possibilities for classic creators to unleash their wildest imaginations – and ponder: What if Spider-Man joined the Fantastic Four? Or Captain America rescued Bucky in World War II? Or Doctor Doom became a hero? The FF get different powers! Other people get Spidey's powers! Jane Foster finds the hammer of Thor! The Avengers assemble in the 1950s! Jack Kirby bombards the Marvel Bullpen with cosmic rays, Conan walks the modern day Earth and Doctor Strange becomes a disciple of Dormammu! Peter Parker stops the burglar who killed Uncle Ben, the Hulk keeps Bruce Banner's intellect, the Invaders fight on after World War II and the Invisible Girl marries Namor – plus more thought-provoking tales that make you ask: What If? Collecting WHAT IF? (1977) #1-15 and #17-22.