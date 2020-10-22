Marvel Publish Complete Jack Kirby War And Romance – Almost?

This is the listing from Marvel's January 2021 solicitations (to be published in May), for The Complete Kirby War & Romance books, with the bookstore cover and the direct market exclusive variant, celebrating the non-superhero work of Jack Kirby that was his staple for much of the nineteen fifties, especially war and romance comic books for Marvel, and the publishing identities that preceded it.

Here's the Marvel solicitation:

THE COMPLETE KIRBY WAR AND ROMANCE HC

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY

Cover by JACK KIRBY

King of the comics art form, Jack Kirby needs no introduction. He was an architect of the Marvel Universe, but his contributions extended far beyond just super heroes. Now, highlighting two sides of the human condition, Kirby's war and romance work finally gets its due! A combat veteran during World War II, Kirby brings hard-earned realism to BATTLEGROUND and BATTLE — while Kirby and Stan Lee bring the war genre into the Marvel Age with SGT. FURY! On the other end of the spectrum are tales from vintage romance titles — many restored directly from Kirby's original art — that prove that love is war! Collecting material from BATTLE #64-70; BATTLEGROUND #14; SGT. FURY #1-8, #10-20 and #25; LOVE ROMANCES #83-85, #87-88 and #96-106; MY OWN ROMANCE #71-76 and TEEN-AGE ROMANCE #84-86.

592 PGS./All Ages …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92208-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

Though the Amazon listing has a different name and cover – LOVE & WAR – and lists three issues of the yellow peril series Yellow Claw, which seems to have been excised from the Marvel solicitation.

King of the comics art form, Jack Kirby needs no introduction. He was an architect of the Marvel Universe, but his contributions to Marvel extended far beyond just super heroes. Highlighting two sides of the human condition, Kirby's war and romance work finally gets its due in this omnibus edition. A combat soldier during World War II, Kirby brings hard-earned realism to stories from BATTLEGROUND and BATTLE. Atlas-era Cold War intrigue manifests in the adventure comic YELLOW CLAW, while Kirby and Stan Lee bring the war genre into the Marvel Age with SGT. FURY. On the other end of the spectrum are tales from vintage Marvel romance titles-many restored directly from Kirby's original art-that prove that love is war! COLLECTING: MATERIAL FROM BATTLE (1951) 64-70; BATTLEGROUND (1954) 14; SGT. FURY (1963) 1-8, 10-20, 25; YELLOW CLAW (1956) 2-4; LOVE ROMANCES (1949) 83-85, 87-88, 96-106; MY OWN ROMANCE (1949) 71-76; TEEN-AGE ROMANCE (1960) 84-86

Same page count though. Will they be included – just not mentioned in Marvel's solicit?