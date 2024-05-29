Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: cable, coca cola, deadpool, guardians of the galaxy

Coca-Cola Create Marvel "Covers" With Guardians, Cable & Deadpool

On Monday, Bleeding Cool broke the news that Marvel comic book titles will include a promotion from Coca-Cola, and they have done.

On Monday, Bleeding Cool broke the news that today, Marvel comic book titles will include the following ad from Coca-Cola, featuring nothing but a QR code, and Marvel and Coca-Cola logos. Today that QR code resolves to https://www.marvel.com/cocacola which states that "Coca‑Cola and Marvel present 6 action-packed comic covers to highlight their heroic partnership. Enjoy these comic works of art where the "Real Magic" of Coca‑Cola unites the Marvel Universe to save the day."

These aren't actually covers, in that they are not covers of anything. They are images created by, so far, Paco Medina and Todd Nauck based on the current fun TV campaign for Coca-Cola that features Marvel comic book characters in a comic book store helping out a comic shop employee to get a Coke. The Todd Nauck "cover" features Guardians Of The Galaxy members Star-Lord, Rocket Raccoon and Groot. The Paco Medica "cover" features Cable and Deadpool, with other Marvel characters seen on comics and posters in the store.

More "covers" will be revealed in the weeks to come. The TV ad features Juggernaut, The Falcon, Daredevil, Colossus, Black Widow, Deadpool, Wolverine as well as some shots of Marvel Comics Presents, Daredevil, Black Widow, Secret Wat, X-Force, Moon Knight and Cable comics – a store that only sells Marvel Comics. Well, it is a fantasy I suppose.

This is running alongside a product promotion on Coca-Cola cans and bottles called Coca-Cola x Marvel: The Heroes in which buyers are encouraged to use a QR code from the product to unlock characters, including scanning two products together to open AR moments, and win prizes, including the Ultimate Fan Experience, Disney Cruise, Marvel movie screenings, collectable influencer boxes, movie tickets, autographed memorabilia, and Disney+ subscriptions.

"Our corporate alliance with Coca-Cola uniquely positioned us to develop something remarkably innovative within the industry," Mindy Hamilton, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing Partnerships at The Walt Disney Company, said. "We took the traditional marketing paradigm and redefined it in the best way possible" and that the result is "an unprecedented campaign that taps into the power of the Marvel Universe" and "tells stories in a way that can only be done when Coca-Cola and Disney come together."

"Coca-Cola has a long history with Disney, and it's exciting to have a relationship that encourages and enables us to continue to push ourselves and our relationship to new heights creatively," Islam ElDessouky, Global Head of Creative Strategy and Content for Coca-Cola TM, added. "This latest collaboration with Marvel allows us to tap into the legacy and affinity for both brands to deliver consumers new and unexpected experiences." The Marvel characters featured in 38 designs across the limited-edition products include:

Coca-Cola : Blade, Cable, Colossus, Daredevil, Deadpool, Elektra, Juggernaut, Kingpin, Loki, Moon Knight, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Wolverine, Nick Fury, Storm (US Only), Super Skrull, War Machine

: Blade, Cable, Colossus, Daredevil, Deadpool, Elektra, Juggernaut, Kingpin, Loki, Moon Knight, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Wolverine, Nick Fury, Storm (US Only), Super Skrull, War Machine Coca-Cola Zero Sugar: Ant-Man, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Groot, Hulk, Iron Man, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Rocket, Scarlet Witch, Shang-Chi, Star-Lord, Thanos, Thor

Why Storm is US only, well, that's something to post outrage on social media over.

